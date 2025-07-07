Coal City Fashion Experience 2025: Enugu Shines as Nigeria’s Style Hub

The Coal City Fashion Experience 2025 brought Enugu to life with a stunning showcase of Nigeria’s finest designers. As Southeast Nigeria’s premier fashion event, this two-day celebration featured 15 runway designers and 25 marketplace vendors, blending established names with fresh talent. It’s a platform that’s quickly becoming a must-visit for designers and fashion lovers across Nigeria and beyond.

The runway dazzled with collections from LA Fashion Sensation, Mylestone Clothing, Zagora Collections, Emil Empire, Eka’s Couture, and Ibe Tribal, among others. Meanwhile, the marketplace buzzed with standout vendors like Love Nwafor, Bekute Fashion, The Uwe Brand, Oma Beads "N" Blings, Uso Fabrics & Accessories and Chuckandre Luxury, offering everything from chic accessories to bold ready-to-wear pieces.

Beyond the fashion, the event, orchestrated by Oarhe Ohis Kelvin & Dr Kachi Ugwa with GHills Entertainment and Whitemagic Events, packed in engaging extras. Two panel discussions explored the future of fashion, while a Best Dressed Contest crowned stylish attendees with cash prizes. Lucky guests also walked away with Enugu Air tickets, courtesy of Commissioner for Transport Mr. Obi Ozor.

Aired live on AFIA TV (DSTV & GOTV), the event drew a diverse crowd, including notables like Emeka Mba (AFIA TV CEO), Mrs. Ugochi Madueke (Commissioner for Tourism), and Mr. Patrick Nwabueze Ubru (Commissioner for Agriculture). With its sharp organization and wide appeal, it’s no wonder designers from across Nigeria are flocking to Enugu.

Together with Dr. Kachi Ugwa, Kelvin has made the Coal City Fashion Experience a cornerstone of Southeast Nigeria’s creative scene, cementing Enugu’s place as a hub for fashion and entertainment.

Runway Designers:

LA Fashion Sensation, Zagora Collections, Emil Empire, Eka’s Couture, Fedora Hats & Bridal, Mylestone Clothing, Tomira Signature, Lin Atelier, Sixpence Couture, The Nakachi Brand, Krojacc Fashion, Cygore Styling, Apparel by April, Ibe Tribal, Shinexcellence.

Marketplace Designers:

The Uwe Brand, Drejune Clothingz, Glochi Couture, Sixpence Couture, Chuckandre Luxury, Dymples Collection, Exquisite Kri8eve, Veezee Signatures, Icraft Handmade, Fashion Concept, Mylestone Clothing, Love Nwafor, Oma Beads "N" Blings, Catalogues Collections, Fedora Hats & Bridal, Mapre Collections, Eka’s Couture, Emil Empire, Uso Fabrics & Accessories, Be Kute Fashion, Zagora Collections, Hanlasson Empire, Ashleydavid’s Couture, Grandma’s Touch.