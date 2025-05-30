Chivita|Hollandia Lifestyle Brunch Returns in Style with ‘Brunch in Bloom” Edition

It was a beautiful, sunlit evening on the 23rd of May, 2025, when Chivita|Hollandia brought back the glamour and taste of its signature Lifestyle Brunch with the third edition, aptly themed “Brunch in Bloom.” Hosted at the stylish 360 by Vertigo in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event unfolded as a sensory celebration of dairy, creativity, and community.

This year’s brunch was graced by key leadership from Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), including the Managing Director, Eelco Weber, and the Chief Commercial Officer, Adebola Arotiowa, who joined a curated crowd of food creators, lifestyle influencers, family advocates, and dairy lovers. Their presence underscored the company’s commitment to building lifestyle experiences that resonate with today’s modern consumer.

Guests were warmly welcomed by the charming event hosts, Enioluwa and Simi Sanya, who infused the day with energy, laughter, and vibrant storytelling. As conversations flowed and cameras clicked, guests were treated to a picturesque brunch spread featuring everyday favorites reimagined with Hollandia’s delicious dairy products like the UHT Milk, Lactose-Free Milk, and Vanilla Yoghurt among them. Creative takes on brunch classics and refreshing Chivita mocktails and cocktails set the tone for a playful and flavorful afternoon.

One of the standout moments was the Milk Foam Art Workshop. Led by an expert barista, guests watched as cups of coffee became edible masterpieces. Many joined in, crafting heart-shaped swirls and patterns perfect for the ’gram, blending creativity with indulgence.

Adding to the excitement were interactive stations like a dairy-inspired mixologist booth and a live Chef Cupid cooking experience that showcased how dairy can be incorporated into both sweet and savory creations with flair.

In her closing remarks, Marketing Services Manager Barbara Onianwah teased a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce initiative. The platform will onboard influencers, each provided with unique codes for consumers to enjoy special discounts. Influencers whose codes generate the highest purchase volumes will be duly rewarded. The initiative is designed to foster influencer engagement, encourage consumer participation, and drive sales through digital word-of-mouth.

As the sun began to set over Victoria Island, guests left with full stomachs, inspired palates, highly coveted gift bags and buzzing anticipation for the next edition. If Brunch in Bloom proved anything, it’s that with Chivita|Hollandia, every gathering is a canvas of creativity waiting to be explored.