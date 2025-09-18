Celebration Church International Launches Propella Schools – A Fully Free Primary School Initiative

Celebration Church International (CCI) launched Propella Schools, a groundbreaking free primary school initiative, on September 15, 2025, at Celebr8 Centre Ibadan, Oyo State. Led by Apostle Emmanuel Iren, the church’s first free school welcomed 80 inaugural students to a transformative educational journey, with plans to expand to 50 schools nationwide.
Propella Schools provide a holistic, high-quality education to underprivileged children at no cost to their families. This initiative covers tuition, stationary, textbooks and workbooks, extracurricular activities, examination fees, clinic services, as well as ICT training, ensuring that every child has the resources and support they need to thrive. To symbolize the beginning of this new chapter, Apostle Iren rang the first bell and remarked: “Here, progress isn’t behind a paywall. The only cost is your best effort.”
The launch of Propella Schools is also a first step in CCI’s broader goal to establish dozens of free learning centres across Nigeria as part of their 2025 ‘Legacy Year’ vision. On opening day, 62 pioneer students were enrolled and received school bags, uniforms, stationery supplies — equipping them to begin their academic journey with confidence. Addressing parents at the ceremony, Apostle Iren reassured: One thing we can promise you: there is no student who attends an expensive school that will have better access to education than these ones here.
For CCI, the vision goes far beyond classroom learning. Apostle Iren described the school as a step towards restoring dignity and the confidence to dream in children: We believe that every child deserves a chance to learn and thrive, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. Today is about hope, dignity, and opportunity — this school is our practical expression of loving our neighbours and investing in the next generation.
Speaking further at the opening ceremony, Apostle Iren highlighted the spiritual foundation of the project. He explained that the church has always been one of the driving forces of education and reminded everyone that helping the poor is service to God: The first reason we are doing this is so that you know God. Another reason is that anyone who helps the poor is lending to God. It is a powerful way to serve humanity and to please God.
The Propella Schools initiative is part of CCI’s multi-pronged community outreach strategy. The church leadership has signalled a long-term commitment to educational access and announced plans to scale the programme, targeting the establishment of multiple free schools nationwide in the coming years.
About Celebration Church International
Celebration Church International (CCI) is a global ministry founded by Apostle Emmanuel Iren with branches in Nigeria and an expanding international presence. The church is involved in evangelism, discipleship, and social impact initiatives with the mission to enlist, disciple, and redeploy a people in Christ, for Christ, with joy.