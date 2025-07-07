Why Skills, Not Just Degrees, Are the Future of Employment in Nigeria

For decades, an academic degree was seen as the golden ticket to employment in Nigeria. But today, a growing number of Nigerian youths are unemployed not because they lack qualifications, but because they lack the practical, in-demand skills the job market truly needs.

This isn’t just a crisis, it’s a wake-up call.

Across Nigeria, employers are shifting their hiring focus. Rather than just asking “Where did you graduate from?” they’re asking “What can you do?” The ability to think critically, work in teams, adapt quickly, and communicate effectively is becoming just as important as technical know-how.

That’s why initiatives like Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, are stepping up, with a strong focus on women, persons with disabilities, and displaced individuals. The program is helping to unlock opportunities for the people who need it most.

From free Zoom live classes to career assessments, certification, and soft skills training, this initiative is making it easier than ever for young Nigerians to become job-ready. Whether you're in Lagos, Enugu, or Kano, access to career-boosting tools is now just a click away.

The future of work in Nigeria isn’t about the paper you hold; it’s about the skills you bring to the table. As more organisations embrace this shift, we get closer to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.