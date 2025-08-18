Want to Level Up? Ditch These 5 Career Mistakes

If you feel stuck in your career, constantly working but not progressing, you’re not alone. Many professionals hit a plateau, not because they’re lazy or untalented, but because they’re unknowingly making a few common career mistakes.

Here are five reasons you might not be levelling up and how to fix them:

1. You’re Waiting to Be Noticed

One of the biggest career traps is waiting for recognition. You work hard, meet deadlines, and hope someone notices. But in many industries, visibility is just as important as performance.

How to fix it: Speak up in meetings. Share your wins (big or small) with your manager. Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself or ask for growth opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. You’re Not Upskilling

The skills that got you your current role may not take you to the next level. If you’re not actively learning, you're falling behind, especially in fast-paced industries like tech, media, or marketing.

How to fix it: Take short courses, attend webinars, read industry blogs, and follow thought leaders on LinkedIn. Continuous learning shows initiative and keeps you competitive.

3. You Avoid Feedback

Feedback can feel uncomfortable, but it’s one of the fastest ways to grow. If you’re defensive or avoid asking how you can improve, you’re limiting your development.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to fix it: Ask for regular feedback, not just during performance reviews. Be open to constructive criticism and use it to fine-tune your skills.

4. You Stay Too Comfortable

Comfort is the enemy of progress. Staying in the same role for too long without new challenges can make your career stagnant.

How to fix it: Volunteer for fresh projects. Apply for new roles that expose you to new skills. If your current role offers no room to grow, it might be time to look elsewhere.

5. You Don’t Network

ADVERTISEMENT

Many career opportunities come through connections, not job boards. If you’re not building relationships within and outside your organization, you're missing out.

How to fix it: Connect with people on LinkedIn. Attend industry events. Reach out to mentors or peers in your field. The right conversation can open doors.

You don’t have to be perfect to level up; you just have to be intentional. Recognize these common career missteps and take small, consistent actions to move forward.