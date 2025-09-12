Trying to Get Promoted? Don’t Make These 5 Career Mistakes

Navigating a 9-to-5 can be more hectic than it seems. Often, small mistakes end up costing us more than we realise. Mistakes are natural, but many can be avoided with awareness and attention.

Let’s make sure you have the upper hand when it comes to navigating your career.

Here are five common mistakes that may be holding you back from your next promotion.

Relying Solely on Hard Work:

Problem: You might work harder than anyone else, but if nobody knows what you’ve done, it won’t bring results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do this instead: Share your wins or ideas with your team or manager. Send short updates or highlight your successes in meetings and team chats.

Staying Invisible:

Problem: Being good at your job isn’t enough; you need to be seen. Skipping meetings or avoiding office events can hinder your chances of recognition.

Do this instead: Be present! Attend group meetings, speak up when you can, and build relationships across the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being Irreplaceable in a Bad Way:

Problem: If everything depends on you, leaders may think twice before promoting you. They might wonder who will cover your duties or if anyone can do the work as well as you can. Before you know it, you may end up stuck in the same role for too long.

Do this instead: Teach others, delegate tasks, and document your processes so your role can move forward without creating a bottleneck.

Waiting Too Long to Plan:

Problem: Promotions aren’t instant. They take time and often require preparation. Don’t wait until review time to decide on what you want or to ask for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do this instead: Think ahead. Identify projects or roles that align with your goals, and start building a case early. Discuss your ambitions with your manager before promotion talks kick in.

Skipping Advocates and Mentors:

Problem: Delivering results is important, but having someone to back you up makes a huge difference during promotion reviews.

Do this instead: Build relationships with mentors and managers. Keep them updated on your work and seek their feedback regularly.

Here’s a bonus tip: Always update your skills, so you are ready for your next opportunity. Check out the Pulse Nigeria course page for soft skills training.