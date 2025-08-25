Looking for Verified Jobs in Nigeria? Start with These 4 Trusted Platforms

With the rise of online scams and fake job listings, it's more important than ever to know where to look for verified opportunities. The good news is that there are trusted platforms specifically designed to connect job seekers with real employers.

Here are the top verified job platforms in Nigeria, along with what makes each of them credible:

1. Jobberman Nigeria

Website: www.jobberman.com

Jobberman is the largest job placement platform in Nigeria, with thousands of verified job listings across industries. They vet employers before jobs are posted and offer both free and paid job seeker services, including CV reviews and soft skills training.

Why it's trusted:

Partnerships with companies like Pulse (via their Career Page) and NGOs such as the Mastercard Foundation

Verified job listings and company profiles

Provides a Jobberman “Best Match” test to help candidates find suitable roles

2. LinkedIn Jobs

While not a Nigerian-specific platform, LinkedIn is widely used by Nigerian professionals and companies to advertise roles. Employers are verified through their LinkedIn pages, and job seekers can apply either directly or via company websites.

Why it's trusted:

Company profiles show legitimacy and connections

Allows you to research the hiring manager or HR team

Endorsements and recommendations add credibility

3. MyJobMag

Website: www.myjobmag.com

MyJobMag is another reliable job board with verified listings across Nigeria. They manually screen job adverts to reduce fraud and also publish salary guides, interview tips, and career advice.

Why it’s trusted:

Manual review of listings

Clear job descriptions including location, deadlines, and employer details

Offers internships and entry-level opportunities

4. NG Careers

Website: www.ngcareers.com

NG Careers is a career platform offering job listings, career advice, and professional courses. It allows companies to post jobs after verification and offers resume services to candidates.

Why it’s trusted:

Long-standing presence in Nigeria’s job market

Career tools and employer vetting

Free resources to improve employability

Bonus: Company Career Pages

Many established Nigerian companies, such as UBA, MTN, Access Bank, Flutterwave, and Andela, post job openings only on their official websites or LinkedIn pages.

Always apply through:

Company websites (look for "Careers" section)

Official LinkedIn pages

Reputable press releases or social media announcements

Tips to Avoid Job Scams in Nigeria

Never pay for a job interview or training — legitimate employers don't charge.

Watch out for vague job descriptions or offers that seem too good to be true.

Check email addresses — legitimate companies usually use branded domains, rather than generic ones like Gmail or Yahoo.

Use trusted platforms only — avoid jobs shared only via WhatsApp or Facebook groups unless confirmed.

Job hunting in Nigeria can be frustrating, but knowing where to look can save you time, money, and stress. Platforms like Jobberman, LinkedIn, and MyJobMag are your best bets for finding verified, scam-free job listings.