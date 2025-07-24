How to Write a Job Description That Attracts the Right Candidates in Nigeria

In today’s competitive hiring environment, the best candidates don’t waste time on vague or confusing job ads. They’re drawn to clear, compelling descriptions that speak directly to their strengths and aspirations. Whether you're a startup founder, HR manager, or recruiter, writing a great job description is your first and most powerful filter.

Here’s how to craft job descriptions that not only attract applicants but attract the right ones.

1. Start With a Strong, Specific Job Title

Generic titles like “Executive Officer” or “Assistant Needed” won’t cut it. Use a job title that reflects both the role and its level.

Good examples:

Customer Support Executive

Senior Social Media Manager

Junior Frontend Developer

Avoid jargon or internal titles that outsiders won’t understand.

2. Write a Brief, Impactful Summary

Your opening paragraph should answer: What’s the opportunity, and why does it matter?

Example:

We’re looking for a results-driven digital marketer to lead growth campaigns across our e-commerce platforms. This is a fast-paced role in a company scaling across West Africa ideal for someone who thrives on data and creativity.

Keep it to 2–3 sentences. Make candidates feel the opportunity, not just read it.

3. List Key Responsibilities—Clearly and Honestly

Outline the day-to-day tasks, and be honest about scope. Use bullet points and action verbs.

Bad example:

“Handle operations.”

Good example:

“Manage vendor relationships and track inventory for 10+ retail locations.”

“Collaborate with design and tech teams to launch two new product features quarterly.”

Include 5–8 core tasks max. Focus on impact, not just process.

4. Clarify Required Skills vs. Nice-to-Haves

Avoid incomplete requirements. Clearly separate must-haves from added advantages.

Must-Haves

2–3 years of experience in content creation or social media management

Proficiency with Canva, Instagram, and Meta Ads Manager

Strong copywriting skills

Bonus Skills

Experience with TikTok strategy or influencer partnerships

Basic knowledge of SEO

This gives candidates confidence and reduces unnecessary filtering.

5. Talk About Your Company Culture and Benefits

Top candidates want more than just a paycheck, they want purpose and alignment.

Include a short section that answers:

What does your company stand for?

What’s the team environment like?

Are there learning opportunities or career growth paths?

Is the role hybrid, remote, or office-based?

Example:

We’re a Lagos-based startup on a mission to make logistics simple for small businesses. Our culture is collaborative, curious, and results-oriented. We value ownership, speed, and continuous learning.

Also mention perks like health insurance, data allowance, flexible hours, or wellness days, if applicable.

6. Use Inclusive, Locally Relevant Language

Avoid overused phrases like “rockstar,” “ninja,” or “guru.” They confuse more than they attract.

Instead:

Speak professionally and respectfully.

Avoid gender-coded or age-biased language.

Keep the Nigerian context in mind (e.g., “NYSC completed” instead of “entry-level”).

7. Close With a Clear Call to Action

Tell the candidate exactly what to do next.

Bad:

“Send your CV.”

Better:

“To apply, send your CV and a short cover letter explaining why you’re a great fit for this role to careers@companyname.com by July 10th. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.”

This prevents ambiguity and shows professionalism.

About the Role:

We’re hiring a driven sales executive to grow our retail presence in the Abuja region. If you love meeting people, hitting targets, and building long-term relationships, this is for you.

Responsibilities:

Manage retail partners and increase product visibility

Meet monthly sales targets across assigned territories

Collect market feedback and report to HQ

Train store staff on product features

Requirements:

HND/BSc in Marketing, Business, or related fields

Minimum of 2 years sales experience (FMCG preferred)

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

Must be based in Abuja with knowledge of key market areas

Perks & Benefits:

Salary amount (be transparent with the hiring budget) + performance bonus

Monthly data allowance

Health cover

Travel reimbursements

To Apply:

Send your CV to hiring@primebrands.ng with the subject “Sales Executive – Abuja” by July 15th.

Think of your job description as your first step in the screening process. It should be clear, specific, and inviting and not vague, overwhelming, or cold.

In Nigeria’s fast-evolving talent landscape, clarity, transparency, and professionalism are what attract the best-fit candidates. When in doubt, ask yourself: Would I apply for this job if I read it online?