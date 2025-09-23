The Buruli ulcer has reared its ugly head in the Malabu area of Adamawa State, North-East Nigeria, where no fewer than 60 residents have been confirmed affected by the dreaded disease.

The neglected flesh-eating tropical skin disease is silently claiming lives and leaving many with painful and disfiguring wounds.

According to reports, buruli ulcer has lingered for nearly two years, but cases have significantly increased over the last three months, prompting concerns from the Federal Government, health authorities, and local leaders.

As of September 10, 2025, there are 67 confirmed cases, with eight patients undergoing surgical treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola, the state capital.

While illnesses such as malaria, cholera, and Lassa fever are quite common in Nigeria, many citizens are unaware of the flesh-eating disease, even though it is just as deadly if left untreated.

What is Buruli Ulcer?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Buruli ulcer as a chronic skin disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium ulcerans. The bacterium produces a toxin that causes skin damage, and the exact toxin is responsible for tuberculosis and leprosy.

Buruli ulcer primarily affects the skin and soft tissue, initially presenting as a painless swelling that appears harmless. However, don’t be deceived; if untreated, the swelling can burst into a large ulcer that eats deeply into the flesh, sometimes exposing the bone.

Unfortunately, the victims are often left with permanent disability, deformity, or, in severe cases, death.

Causes of Buruli Ulcer

The buruli ulcer is caused by a mycobacterium called ulcerans. This same bacterium is responsible for tuberculosis and leprosy. It is so brutal that, without the proper treatment, it can leave your skin permanently deformed.

Although the exact mode of contracting the disease is still unknown, it can manifest within a few days, either through mosquito bites or contact with insects found in water, affecting humans.

According to WebMD, there is no evidence to suggest that an infected animal can transmit Buruli ulcer to humans. Lab testing in Australia has shown that horses, alpacas, koalas, possums, and dogs can develop the condition.

An image of buruli ulcer on a person's elbow

Signs and Symptoms of Buruli Ulcer

Buruli ulcer often starts as a painless swelling; sometimes, you may think the swelling is just a mosquito or spider bite. Over time, between one and two months, the swollen area may change or feel different, and other associated symptoms may begin to appear.

Skin swelling, damaged skin, damaged soft tissue, and growing ulcers are common symptoms.

If the skin becomes infected, you may experience the following:

Fever

Swelling and raised lumps

Thickened flat areas on your skin

Localised pain

Can Buruli Ulcer be treated?

The answer to this is absolutely yes. The good news is that Buruli ulcer is curable, especially when detected early.

When detected early, a combination of antibiotics prescribed to a patient for over eight weeks has proven effective. In advanced cases, surgery and skin grafting may be needed. Early detection can prevent severe deformity of limbs and, most importantly, save lives.

Myths and Misconceptions

Just like other neglected diseases, buruli ulcer is surrounded by myths and misconceptions, which include the following:

“It’s caused by curses or witchcraft.”

“It will heal on its own if you apply herbs or hot compress.”

“Only dirty people get it.”

The truth is, scientists and health experts are still studying and analysing exactly how it spreads. Most evidence links it to swampy and tropical environments, contaminated water bodies, and insect bites.

It has nothing to do with curses or personal hygiene; applying herbs to the affected area isn’t the remedy. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms or signs, seek immediate medical care for prompt treatment.

