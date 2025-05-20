Burst of Colour, Energy, and Kiddies Joy as Indomie Fan club celebrates 20th Anniversary

Unveiling the Indomie Fan Club theme song: Another key moment was the unveiling of the new theme song. This was done by the Club Coordinator, Faith Joshua. Its catchy beat and uplifting message had everyone singing along in no time! Faith Joshua shared her excitement about the new song, saying,

"The 20th anniversary is such a special milestone for us. This song is truly an anthem that captures the heart of what this club is all about for our children. Looking at over 150,000 members nationwide, it feels like our wonderful journey is just getting started!"