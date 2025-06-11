Beiersdorf, makers of Nivea Launches Made for Nigerian Skin Sunscreen - Here’s Why It Really Matters

On Sunday, June 8, at Lagos’ Sol Beach, Beiersdorf, makers of NIVEA, dropped a new UV Face Sunscreen, made specifically for African skin, and it’s changing the conversation about what real skincare looks like in Nigeria.

For the most part, many Nigerians still see wearing sunscreen as a foreign concept or as a luxury rather than an essential care necessity. They don’t wear sunscreen unless they’re at the beach or on vacation. But experts say it’s time to rethink that logic as evidence has shown that this part of the world has everyday sun, and that 90% of harmful UV rays can still penetrate even on cloudy days. It has also been proven that 75% of harmful UV rays can pass through clear glass and that UV exposure can cause dark spots and pigmentation.

At the fun, educational, and sun-soaked launch, NIVEA gathered beauty lovers, health experts, and influencers to show why we should all care about daily SPF.

The newly presented NIVEA UV Face SHINE CONTROL sunscreen is light, non-greasy, blends with the skin (no white cast here), and works even under makeup like a mattifying finish. It’s also affordable, because the brand believes that skin health shouldn’t be a luxury but an essential that is accessible to everyone.

Marketing Director Fiyin Toyo broke it down, saying, We created this for Nigerians who are constantly exposed to the sun, whether they’re stuck in traffic, at work, or just living their lives outdoors. It’s about daily protection for real African skin.

Adding some key science to the hype, Medical Manager Wilson Okpani iterated, UV rays cause sunburn, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. A lot of people bleach their skin because of uneven tone, but consistent sunscreen use can prevent that.

And it’s not just about avoiding damage. Using sunscreen regularly can help your skin age better, stay clearer, and maintain its natural glow.