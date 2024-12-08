5 health challenges Nigerians take for granted but should take very seriously

In a fast-paced society like Nigeria, where hustle and survival often take center stage, it’s easy to overlook certain health concerns.

Also, because of ‘Tinubunomics’, it has become commonplace among Nigerians to overlook health concerns that they would otherwise have taken seriously in a better economic situation.

For whatever reason, there are health conditions that should never be taken for granted as failing to address them can have long-term consequences for individuals.

Below are five health challenges Nigerians commonly underestimate but should pay more attention to.

1. Hypertension

Often referred to as the “silent killer,” hypertension affects a significant number of Nigerians, many of whom are unaware they have it. Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, excessive salt intake, and stress contribute to high blood pressure.



Unfortunately, regular blood pressure checks are not a common practice for many Nigerians. Left unmanaged, hypertension can lead to heart disease, stroke, or kidney failure. To mitigate these, Nigerians should prioritize routine check-ups, adopt healthier diets, and incorporate regular exercise into their routines.

2. Diabetes

The increasing prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria is alarming, yet the condition often goes unnoticed until complications arise. Poor dietary habits, particularly the excessive consumption of sugary and processed foods, are major contributors.



Many people ignore symptoms such as frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, or persistent fatigue, assuming they are normal.



Regular blood sugar monitoring, healthier eating habits, and proper medical attention are crucial for preventing and managing diabetes.

3. Hepatitis B and C

These viral infections, which can lead to chronic liver disease and liver cancer, are often overlooked. Many Nigerians do not prioritize vaccination against hepatitis B, even though it is preventable.



Awareness campaigns about transmission methods (such as unsafe sex, unsterilized needles, and blood transfusions) are needed. Regular screenings, vaccination, and proper treatment for infected individuals can help curb the spread of these viruses.

4. Malaria

While malaria may seem like a common illness in Nigeria, its consequences can be deadly if not properly managed. Over-reliance on self-medication and unapproved treatments often leads to complications such as severe anemia or cerebral malaria.



Nigerians should embrace preventive measures such as sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, ensuring proper sanitation, and seeking prompt medical attention for symptoms like fever and chills.

5. Mental Health Disorders

Mental health remains a taboo topic in many Nigerian communities, leading to neglect and stigmatization. Depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders are on the rise due to urbanization, economic pressures, and societal expectations. Many people dismiss these issues as mere “mood swings” or “spiritual attacks.”



However, untreated mental health conditions can severely impact overall well-being. Nigerians should learn to seek professional help, foster supportive environments, and advocate for increased mental health awareness and resources.