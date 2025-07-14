The hidden fees eating into your savings in Nigerian banks

Beyond obvious loan interest and overdraft penalties, financial institutions levy service levies, transaction spreads and data-usage fees that often go unnoticed. These costs accumulate silently through monthly account levies, SMS alerts, ATM inquiries and foreign exchange markups.

By understanding which fees are quietly deducted and how they apply, you can choose better account types, negotiate waivers and adopt alternative channels that preserve more of your balance.

Below are the common hidden fees that chip away at your naira every month.

1. Monthly account levies

Banks often deduct a non-itemized service charge from savings and current accounts. These levies recur each month or quarter and can total several thousand naira per year without a clear explanation on your statement.

2. Dormant account fees

When accounts remain inactive for a few months banks classify them as dormant and begin charging inactivity fees. These deductions continue until the balance is depleted or the account is formally closed.

3. ATM balance-check charges

Beyond free withdrawals, checking your balance at an ATM beyond a small allowance attracts a fee. These small per-inquiry charges add up if you rely on ATMs instead of mobile banking for routine checks.

4. SMS alert and data fees

Getting real-time debit and credit alerts via SMS carries per-message fees. Receiving dozens of alerts each month can cost hundreds of naira. Opting for in-app notifications or consolidated e-statements reduces this expense.

5. Foreign-exchange spreads

Buying or selling foreign currency at your bank involves a hidden markup above official exchange rates. That spread becomes profit for the bank and increases the cost of remittances or dollar-denominated transactions.

6. Card maintenance and replacement charges

Annual fees for debit cards or charges for reissuing lost or expired cards often appear buried in tariff guides. These non-optional costs recur even if you rarely use your card for purchases.

7. Unarranged overdraft penalties

Going into a negative balance without a formal overdraft agreement triggers penalty fees plus high daily interest on the overdrawn amount. Even brief lapses into the red can incur significant costs.