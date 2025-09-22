Back-to-School Season: What parents should do differently this new school year

Every September, families across the world get swept into the familiar whirlwind of uniforms, supplies, timetables, and early alarms. The back-to-school season is more than just a shift in routine.

It’s a chance for parents to rethink old habits and approach the new academic year with fresh strategies. While traditions like shopping for new stationery or packing lunchboxes remain, today’s challenges, from rising costs of living to digital distractions call for new approaches.

Here are 6 things parents should do, according to experts, differently this back-to-school season to set their children, and themselves up for a more balanced, productive year.

1. Reinvent the Morning Routine

Gone are the days of rushed breakfasts and frantic school runs. A chaotic morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. Instead, introduce calm, structured mornings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare clothes and bags the night before, wake up a little earlier, and create a predictable routine. Even five extra minutes for a proper breakfast or a quick family chat can make a big difference in your child’s mood and focus.

Parenting & Wholeness Coach, Ifeyinwa (Ify) Okafor, stresses the importance of resetting routines rather than copy-pasting old ones. “Many parents start strong in September but quickly slip into exhaustion by October because they jump straight into doing, instead of pausing to reset. I always encourage families to begin with my RESET framework…” She explains RESET as:

R – Recalibrate: Every school year is different. What worked last year may not work this year.

E – Evaluate: Look honestly at each child’s current stage. This includes their strengths, struggles, and emotional needs.

S – Strategise: Map out priorities and rhythms while leaving space for flexibility.

E – Equip: Provide both the tools and encouragement your child needs to thrive.

T – Teamwork: Parenting isn’t a solo sport; involve your children, teachers, and siblings.

This, she says, creates steadier foundations and helps families avoid burnout that comes from trying to do everything all at once.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Prioritise Sleep Hygiene

Children today juggle heavy schedules, homework, and extracurriculars, with screen time often pushing bedtime later than it should be. As a parent, commit to establishing consistent sleep routines.

Encourage winding down without devices, introduce reading before bed, and make the bedroom a sleep-friendly zone. Well-rested children are more alert, less irritable, and better prepared for learning.

Parenting Preparation Coach, Peace Ajeigbe, adds that parents should balance academics with rest and creativity. “I encourage parents to remember that children aren’t robots, they need a break to recharge. Sometimes, parents over-schedule with lessons, tutoring, and activities, and the child ends up burnt out by mid-term.”

She suggests setting a cut-off time, like homework done by 7:30pm, after which it’s family time or free play. This balance, she explains, helps children return to learning renewed and eager.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Budget Smarter for School Expenses

Back-to-school spending has grown steeper each year. Rather than making one big financial hit, parents can spread the burden by planning expenses across the school year.

Buy supplies in bulk, reuse what is still good from last year, and look out for second-hand uniforms or books. Teaching children about budgeting also models financial responsibility they’ll carry into adulthood.

Ify Okafor points out that part of “equipping” children in her RESET framework also includes teaching financial responsibility through involvement. By letting children see how choices are made, whether reusing supplies or buying in bulk, parents model money habits that children carry forward into adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

School kids

4. Shift from Pressure to Support With Homework

Homework can quickly turn into a nightly battleground. Instead of enforcing it with pressure or punishment, position yourself as a support system rather than an enforcer.

Set aside quiet time, provide guidance without taking over, and reward effort, not just results. This fosters independence while showing your child that learning is a process, not just a grade.

Ify Okafor believes that the biggest difference comes from communication. “I often say communication is one of the greatest currencies of parenting. But it’s not just about talking, it’s about listening with presence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggests asking intentional questions like “What made you smile today?” or “What’s one thing you wish I knew about your school life?” to keep communication lines open.

When children feel seen and heard, she explains, they’re more likely to come to parents with challenges, making homework less of a battle and more of a journey together.

5. Make Mental Health a Priority

School isn’t just about academics, it’s also where children face stress, social dynamics, and self-esteem challenges. This year, resolve to check in regularly on your child’s emotional wellbeing.

Ask open-ended questions about their day, teach them coping skills for stress, and be alert for signs of anxiety or bullying. A mentally healthy child performs better both in and out of the classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ify Okafor reminds parents that listening with presence is key: “Children know when you’re distracted, and they also know when you’re leaning in with genuine curiosity.” That active listening not only helps parents spot early signs of stress but also reassures children that their feelings matter.

6. Encourage Extracurricular Adventures

Aside from academics, sports, arts, drama, and clubs build confidence, creativity, and teamwork skills are equally important. Instead of overloading your child with extra tutoring, consider nurturing their passions through extracurricular activities.

Even small commitments can help them discover talents and build resilience lessons that can’t always be taught in the classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace Ajeigbe suggests parents leave unscheduled spaces in their child’s week to allow natural creativity. “It could be drawing, playing football, healthy daydreaming or having friends over. When parents allow this balance, children come back to academics renewed and eager to learn.”

Back-to-school season is more than just new supplies and stricter bedtimes. It’s a yearly opportunity for parents to reset, reflect, and lead differently. By reinventing routines, prioritising health, supporting emotional wellbeing, and modelling positive behaviours, you can transform the stress of September into a launchpad for growth.