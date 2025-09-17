Animashaun Triumph Victoria: A Rising Star Redefining Nigeria’s Mixology Scene

Born and raised in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, Animashaun Triumph Victoria is poised to make her mark as a trailblazing mixologist and brand influencer in the beverage industry.

A proud daughter of Oyo State, Victoria brings a blend of cultural richness, innovation, and professionalism to the art of cocktail creation, positioning herself as one of Nigeria’s most promising voices in contemporary mixology.

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Victoria holds a B.Sc. in Political Science and a Diploma in Industrial Relations, showcasing her strong academic foundation and versatile skill set.

Building on her passion for hospitality and creativity, she earned a Certificate in Mixology and Professional Bartending, where she honed her craft and developed a signature approach to drink-making that marries local flavors with international standards. Her journey reflects a commitment to excellence, continuous learning, and an unyielding drive to elevate Nigeria’s cocktail culture.

As she officially steps into the public spotlight, Victoria is focused on expanding her brand through premium collaborations, bespoke cocktail experiences, and thought leadership within the mixology community.