Anietie Udoh Joins Jury Panel of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa

Renowned Nigerian marketing strategist, Anietie Udoh, has been announced as a jury member for the 2025 edition of the Effie Awards South Africa. The appointment underscores his growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading voices in marketing effectiveness and strategic communications.

The Effie Awards, hosted in South Africa by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), is widely regarded as the global benchmark for excellence in marketing effectiveness. Themed “You Can’t Fake Real Impact” for 2025, this year’s awards will honour campaigns that combine powerful insights, bold creativity, and proven business results.

Udoh joins a diverse panel comprising top professionals across brand management, advertising agencies, media, strategy, and market research. Judges were selected based on their deep expertise, proven track record, and commitment to driving effective marketing.

This appointment adds to a growing list of international accolades for Udoh in 2025. Most recently, he was named a Grand Jury Member for the AME Awards 2025 (Advertising and Marketing Effectiveness Awards), a prestigious global platform that recognises innovative and results-driven advertising. He was also appointed to the Global Jury Panel of the 9th Native Advertising Awards 2025, which celebrates the best in native and content-driven advertising across the world.

Currently serving as Divisional Director at Marketing Edge Publications, Udoh has nearly two decades of experience spanning brand strategy, market insights, advertising, and media relations. He is widely respected for his ability to merge creative ideas with commercial impact, making him a trusted advisor and thought leader in the African marketing ecosystem.

Reacting to his latest appointment, Udoh said: It is an honour to serve as a juror for the Effie Awards South Africa. I look forward to celebrating campaigns that truly move the needle in terms of business results and brand relevance.