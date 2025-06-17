American Cola courtside 2025: Brand celebrates community spirit as Oworo takes championship title

The American Cola Courtside basketball competition has officially concluded with an incredible finale at National Stadium, Surulere, where Oworo Community emerged as champions after an intense 7-week tournament that brought together 16 communities across Lagos.

The tournament, which began as a spark in 2024, has evolved into a transformative community sports initiative, growing from a one-day competition featuring three communities to a comprehensive 7-week tournament that brought together 16 communities across Lagos in 2025.What started as a simple idea has become a movement that celebrates raw talent, community spirit, and the hustle on the court. The American Cola Courtside tournament represents the brand’s commitment to championing urban sports culture and creating authentic connections with Nigerian communities.

The competition attracted hundreds of players and supporters throughout its duration, demonstrating the power of sport to unite communities and provide platforms for local talent to shine. American Cola, proudly produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, has positioned itself at the heart of street culture, viewing basketball not just as a game, but as a form of expression and freedom.

This tournament wasn't just about winning games, it was about building real connections, celebrating community spirit, and showing what's possible when people are given a platform to showcase their talents as American Cola continues to build communities and create authentic connections with Nigerian urban culture.