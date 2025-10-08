American Cola Club Talent Campaign Launches to Spotlight Nigeria’s Creative Talents

American Cola has officially launched a new campaign aimed at inspiring Nigerian youths to showcase their talents through unique styles, artistic expression, and individual creativity.

The American Cola Club Talent 2025 campaign, themed “Show Your Flow” creates a digital competition designed to spotlight Nigeria’s most promising talents across rap, dance, street art, disc jockeying, basketball, skating, and BMX.

The campaign launched with an exciting social media video featuring three exceptional talents: Saga Adeolu (@sagadeolu), a creative fashionista; Debbie Odumewu (@pinkidebbie), a skilled dancer; and Arinze Egbengwu (@arinze), a gifted paint artist. Their video captures the true essence of the campaign which promotes original talent, celebrates individuality, and inspires people to stand out.

The American Cola Club Talent is a movement created by the brand to empower Nigerian youths, inspire self-expression, and provide a platform where original talent can transform into real opportunities as the winner receives up to 3 million naira in cash prizes, media mentions and interviews to amplify their talent, one-year access to a music streaming platform, one-year supply of American Cola, including implementing a community impact project in collaboration with the brand to nurture Nigeria’s next generation of stars.

About American Cola

Proudly made in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, American Cola is a drink that speaks directly to individuals who take pride in carving their own path and those who are unafraid to chase their dreams with zeal.