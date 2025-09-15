Akada Children’s Book Festival Returns to Lagos for Its Seventh Edition | Here’s What to Expect

Ever wondered why books are said to be windows to the world? Because through stories, children discover imagination, knowledge, culture, and possibility. In a society where reading is the foundation for education and empowerment, literacy becomes as essential to life as food and water. Without it, dreams are stunted, and voices are silenced. With it, a child can grow wings, travel through time, and even begin to shape the future.
This belief has been at the heart of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) since its debut in 2019. The festival is poised to make the grand return of its highly anticipated seventh edition on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos.
A Festival of Adventure and Imagination
The theme for this year, “Book An Adventure,” The theme highlights the power of books to transport children into realms of imagination, history, culture, and self-discovery, while fostering creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning.
What to Expect at the 2025 Edition
The 2025 edition boasts an exhilarating line-up of activities designed to inspire and entertain children, parents, and educators alike, including:
Author meet and greet
Author-led book readings
Book chats
Story Time
Book Exhibition
Workshops for parents
Mini workshops for children
STEM tent
Sensory play area
Face painting
Chess tournament
Sip n Paint
Writing Competition Winner announcement
Illustration Competition Winner announcement
Prizes and Book Giveaways
Drama and Music
Adding to the excitement, the 2025 edition will showcase more than 20 original children’s titles The festival will also showcase over 20 original children’s books by Nigerian authors, including The Invincible Will by Amadi Njoku, Bisola and the Colourful Jars by Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida, The Magical Market of Maraba by Solape Azazi, and The Water School by Ogbu Eme. Each book adds a unique voice to the tapestry of African storytelling, giving children the joy of seeing themselves in the stories they read.
Beyond the books, families can look forward to impactful sessions for parents and educators, where practical strategies for cultivating a love of reading, fostering creativity, and empowering the next generation of African storytellers will be shared.
The festival is free for all participants, making it accessible to families, schools, and communities regardless of background. Registration is available here. You can also follow @akadafestival on social media for updates.
So, mark your calendars for Saturday, 25th October 2025 and join us at UPBEAT Recreation Center, Lekki. The Akada Children’s Book Festival 2025 promises to be a transformative experience — one that unites readers of all ages in celebrating African stories and discovering the boundless adventures hidden in children’s literature.