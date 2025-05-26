Africa Day 2025: Olam Agri Celebrates Roots, Showcases Impressive Workplace Diversity

Olam Agri in Nigeria, a leading agribusiness in food, feed and fibre, demonstrated pride in its roots and underlined its strong reputation as a Top Employer. The business marked this year’s Africa Day amid conviviality, impressive cultural engagement and display of diversity, thrilling staff on Friday, May 23, 2025, across its office locations in the country.

Africa Day is celebrated annually in May. The event is dedicated to celebrating the continent’s vast cultural heritage, resilience, and deep potential. Olam Agri, which started in Nigeria in 1989, is one of the continent’s biggest corporate success stories. Hence, the business ensured it put its best foot forward in celebrating the continent, its cultural heritage and diverse workforce.

Staff demonstrating pride in their traditional attire

Led by the Country Head, Anil Nair, who dressed in local attire, every moment of the event tells a story of Africa’s richness, and the agribusiness’ pride in its origin and people. Staff wore traditional attire that represented their tribes and ethnicities, such as Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Urhobo, Efik, Ibibio, among others. Cultural troupes from local tribes and Kenya entertained the audience. Tasty local cuisine was served to the delight of the staff. The staff also engaged in games and dances targeted at fostering team bonding.

Anil Nair, the Country Head, dressed in a local bead and attire

Speaking about the significance of the event, Anil stated, At Olam Agri, Africa is more than just a market—it is home. While we have grown to a leading player in the global food and agri-business value chain, we take pride in our roots. Our success story is a pointer to the potential residing on the continent, the fertility of its soil, and the sheer resilience of the people.

Top execs identifying with local culture

Therefore, as we commemorate Africa Day 2025, we reflect with pride on our journey that began in Nigeria in 1989 and has since flourished across the continent. Our expansion across Africa has never been just about business; it has always been about people. At every step, we have embedded ourselves within communities—adapting to cultural nuances, engaging with local traditions, and respecting the values that make each region distinct. This event is a sharp reminder of the journey we have walked and the relevance we continue to build.

Select staff in a group photograph

The staff were full of praise for the business as they basked in the euphoria of a grand celebration of culture. Adams Edafe, an executive at the Shipping & Internal Audit Department, who is from the Urhobo tribe, described the annual celebration as more than just a social event but a platform that inspires motivation and pride in one’s identity. He said, Olam Agri is a platform that gives equal opportunities for growth. From cleaners to managers, people are given room to showcase their potential. There's no racism or bias—everyone is treated equally, irrespective of tribe, race, or background.

Performance by Kenya Troupe

An employee in a dancing mood

Mary Isaiah, who hails from Cross River State and has spent two decades at the organisation, said, I feel honoured to celebrate our culture, beauty, and style. Seeing my culture represented this way fills me with pride. This is my 18th year at Olam Agri, and the respect for all cultures makes this a truly unique place to work.

A staff member proudly representing her tribe

Omotolani Badmus and Muhammed Bukar, members of the Yoruba and Kanuri tribes, shared the same sentiment. They said the African cultural heritage is well respected at Olam Agri, making each staff member honoured and proud of their origin, despite the diverse workforce.

Staff won prizes for participating in games

The business's inclusive workforce and impressive workplace culture, as signified by the joy of staff at the Africa Day celebration, continues to attract local and global recognition. Notably, earlier this year, Olam Agri was recognised as Top Employer for a fifth consecutive year by the highly respected Netherlands-based Top Employer Institute. Olam Agri’s African operations are spread across Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Senegal and South Africa.

