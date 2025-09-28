Every child, regardless of their parents' economic standing, deserves a good and quality education, including children with hearing loss. For deaf children in Nigeria, attending school is more than just learning to read and write; it is about communication, building confidence, and not being isolated from society.

Without proper education, many deaf children are at risk of social exclusion, which could trigger natural feelings of loneliness, depression, misunderstanding and deprivation of business and career elevation opportunities.

To gain a balanced understanding of this topic, Pulse sought answers from Olaoluwa Bayonle Emmanuel, a Deaf Educator and Sign Language Interpreter, who is passionate about the Education of the Deaf.

Olaoluwa explained that,

Education is important for the deaf children because it is a human right and it is an important tool that can help them reach their full potential. Also, it makes them well informed and able to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenges of Deaf Children's Education

In Nigeria, deaf children face unique barriers when it comes to education. Some of the key challenges include:

The scarcity of qualified teachers. Many schools lack educators trained in sign language or specialised teaching methods, which fundamentally undermines the primary goal of education: communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, there is a limited number of special schools for deaf students, with most concentrated in urban areas. This leaves many children in rural regions without access to appropriate educational facilities.

Societal stigma and discrimination also play a role, as some parents conceal their deaf children due to shame, fear of rejection, and cultural or societal beliefs.

Finally, the cost of education presents a considerable barrier. Some families struggle to afford fees for special schools or the necessary educational materials. Additionally, the Sign Language Interpreter added that a "high poverty level further restricts some families from sending their deaf children to school".

Inclusive schooling in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusive schooling involves teaching deaf children alongside hearing children in the same classroom, provided they receive the necessary support and accommodations. Few Nigerian schools are now beginning to adopt this approach, although it remains uncommon.

However, Emmanuel settled on a different view that,

Certain provisions such as adequate sign language interpreters, assistive devices, well trained teachers and conducive learning environment need to be put in place first, to make inclusive schooling effective and really impactful for deaf learners.

He added,

Until we are able to reach a point where all these provisions are made and many deaf learners will just sit in classrooms and not remain excluded from actual learning activities, then inclusive learning can thrive in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of mainstreaming with support

When deaf children who grow up understanding disability and diversity are taught in mainstream schools, i.e, regular schools with proper support, they experience many positive outcomes.

They feel like they belong with other kids, which helps them get over the feeling of loneliness. This also gives them the confidence to talk and interact with people around them. Importantly, it instils in them the desire and gives them better chances to attend college and secure good jobs in the future.

The Deaf Educator also suggests that,

ADVERTISEMENT

With sign language interpreters, visual aids, and trained teachers, deaf children gain confidence, social interaction, and exposure to different perspectives. They are also able to develop unrestricted communication skills while building friendships with their hearing peers.

Beyond the benefits for deaf children, this mainstream approach also helps hearing children learn from a young age about disabilities and how everyone is different. This allows them to grow up to be more understanding and accept people for who they are.

Role of special schools and integration models

While inclusion is beneficial, special schools still play a crucial role. These schools provide an environment where teachers are trained in sign language, and the teaching pace is tailored to meet the needs of deaf learners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are some of the special schools for deaf students in Nigeria:

Wesley School for the Deaf, Surulere, Lagos: This is one of the oldest and most respected schools, featuring trained staff and a sign language-based teaching approach.

Abuja School for the Deaf: This school serves as a major government-run institution with facilities for both primary and secondary education.

School for the Deaf: This institution offers early intervention support to children, helping them integrate into society.

School for the Deaf: This school is well-known in the South-West for providing specialised deaf education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Olaoluwa noted that,

Special schools help deaf learners, especially at the elementary level, to develop their natural language (First Language). As it is known that while education for hearing children begins at home, education of deaf children begins at school and special school helps them to really build on this language and serve as a platform where they are understood without stigma.

He recommended that,

The best model that works is a combination of both integration and segregation. However, for elementary schooling, segregation is highly recommended, while for secondary education, integration is best.

Way forward for Deaf Education in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The way forward for deaf education in Nigeria is to train more teachers in sign language and effective teaching methods specifically designed for deaf students. This ensures that the teachers or educators communicate effectively and provide exceptional support.

Secondly, the Nigerian government needs to enforce and strengthen existing policies to ensure that inclusive education, where deaf children learn alongside hearing children, isn’t just a written rule on paper but a reality in schools.

Emmanuel added that,

Nigeria still lacks a strong framework for mandating sign language interpreters in schools, enforcing accessibility in classrooms, and funding assistive technologies. Also, teacher training programs for deaf educators are underfunded, and many policies are on paper and not in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This highlights the massive need for awareness among parents and society, as the deaf educator emphasises the significance. “Parents are the first advocates, so they need to join support groups to help themselves.”

Both parties need to be empowered to actively combat any negative stereotypes or stigma they may face. This understanding and support can create a more inclusive and encouraging environment for deaf students to thrive.

Call for equal opportunities

Every Nigerian child deserves the chance to learn, dream, and succeed in life, regardless of whether they are hearing or deaf. Education for deaf children is not charity; it is a right they are entitled to. With the right policies, trained teachers and societal support, Nigeria can build a quality future where no child is left behind because they cannot hear.

Emmanuel concluded by saying,

ADVERTISEMENT