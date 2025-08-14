Abuja Lights Up as Smirnoff Ice’s “Chilltopia” Celebrates International Youth Day

*********An unforgettable fusion of music, games, and youthful energy lights up the FCT

Abuja’s Exhibition Pavilion in Garki pulsed with life on Sunday, August 10, 2025, as Smirnoff Ice unveiled Chilltopia, a spirited fusion of music, games, and youthful energy. In honour of International Youth Day, the festival brought together electrifying entertainment, playful competition, and immersive brand moments in a night to remember.

From the instant guests stepped onto the scene, the energy was palpable. They were swept into the night through a dazzling tunnel of light, sound, and hypnotic visuals—a fully immersive gateway that ignited the senses and set the tone for the spectacle ahead. A curated photo zone and a slick 360-degree camera booth ensured every moment was captured in style, with snapshots flooding social feeds in real time. Inside, the venue throbbed with rhythm as the opening DJ unleashed a wave of electrifying beats, commanding the crowd and setting the night ablaze.

Beyond the dance floor, Chillitopia buzzed with a vibrant mix of activities that kept the momentum alive. The game zone was a nostalgic playground, drawing eager crowds to timeless favorites like Ludo and X & O, while intense ping pong battles and the suspense-filled Drop Game added a competitive edge. Meanwhile, at the bar, guests sipped on masterfully mixed Smirnoff cocktails, raising their glasses in laughter and conversation with friends both familiar and freshly made.

The night’s soundtrack came from four of Abuja’s top DJs, each bringing their own style to keep the crowd moving. DJ Steve’s afro-fusion and amapiano grooves opened the night, DJ Spunky picked up the pace, DJ Piizii delivered crowd-pleasers with seamless transitions, and DJ SlimZace closed with high-energy anthems that kept the dance floor packed until the final beat. Hypemen Sound and Links kept the crowd engaged, sparking call-and-response moments, dance-offs, and spontaneous cheers.

One of the night’s biggest highlights came with a live performance from Sound Boi BME, whose charismatic stage presence and infectious sound had the crowd singing along. Dance battles for male and female categories added competitive fire, with Mercy God Bless and Dunsin emerging as the night’s champions.

Company executives, including Isoken Airhenbuwa (Area Sales Manager Abuja), Nathaniel Pali (Regional Marketing Manager BG & RTS), Isaac Egbe (BTL Head RTS), and Oluwanponmile Alabi (Category Lead RTS), attended the event, underscoring Smirnoff’s commitment to engaging directly with its youthful consumer base.