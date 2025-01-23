Abuja agog as Glo Festival of Joy winners get Toyota Prado, other choice prizes

Digital Solutions Company, Globacom, on Wednesday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja gave out choice prizes to winners in its ongoing loyalty reward promo, Festival of Joy. Among the tantalising prizes were a brand new Toyota Prado, and an equally new Kia Picanto, tricycles, power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines.

Proud winner of the brand new Toyota SUV, Sarah Ilya Madu, a Federal civil servant from Borno State, was all shades of joy and excitement when the keys were presented to her by the special guests, Senator Simon Lalong, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, as well as celebrities and influencers of the Glo brand.

Madu, who emerged winner of the Toyota Prado in the draw of the promotion held in Abuja last Friday, said she was shocked when she was intimated with the news of her good fortune. She said;

I kept dropping the calls from Glo representative because it was too good to be true. I was eventually persuaded by my colleagues to do a video call with the staff who called me. Even when I saw the office environment, I was still doubtful.

She added that when she eventually agreed to visit the Glo office, she went with a hefty colleague just in case she was being set up.

On his own part, Ufot Victor, a 43-year old businessman who won the Kia Picanto was expectant of winning as he had been recharging regularly so as to meet the minimum requirement for a car. His steadfastness paid off as he drove home the beauty on wheels.

Other lucky winners got tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines. Ireimiya Mallo, a SIM registration agent and native of Nasarawa State, who won Keke, said, ”I was so joyful on learning I had won a Keke”.

He disclosed that he would be deploying it for commercial purpose”, just as Felix Gabriel, the winner of a power generating set lauded Globacom for always remembering Nigerians every year in its annual promos.

Senator Simon Lalong who was the Special guest on the occasion praised the Chairman of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians and also extolled his strong support for sports in Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

According to him, he also wished to win in the promo someday, while Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesman of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, described Globacom as a brand after his heart. He added;

The network is not just attracting customers but also giving out to show that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians.

Globacom’s Head of Division, North West, Mr. Kazeem Kaka, explained that to participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial 611# so as to opt into the promo and to keep recharging thereafter to meet the threshold for the various prizes.

He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing 611#.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mariam Imam, Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs at the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Moses Iyi; comedians, Tee A, Seyi Law, and Gordons.

Others are Nollywood duo of Ebube Nwagbo and Juliet Ibrahim as well as popular content creator, KieKie.