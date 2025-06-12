ABHCON - Darling partnership seeks to combat counterfeit

As the 2025 Darling Collaboration workshop in Lagos enters day three in its series at the Taynet Aces Event Centre, Alakuko, Lagos state, Darling hair a product of the Japanese hair giant Kanekalon and Association of Barbers, Hairdressers and Cosmetologists of Nigeria - ABHCON Lagos in collaboration explored the various ways each partner could benefit from each other in the highly competitive hair industry in Nigeria.

The ABHCON president Mrs Ganiu Omolade, who was pleased to welcome dignitaries and other invited guests present at the workshop commended the Japanese hair giant - kanekalon's impactful contributions to hairstylists, the industry and the community at large through the laudable showcasing and innovative initiative that has resonated across the hair and fashion industry.

The Kanekalon representative, Mr. Poku, in his response gave a brief background check of the Kanekalon brand and shared tips on how to effectively communicate with their clients and how to differentiate between a counterfeit and original products of Kanekalon through the flame retardant test.

Poku in conclusion engaged the stylists with the different range of Darling exceptional products and features while also allowing few stylists to demonstrate their creativity in a hands-on section using Kanekalon fiber.

The Darling representative Mrs. Biola shared the brand's history, and showcased its product range introducing the Duchess Braid, Darling Super Star and Easy Vibe collections, highlighting its uniqueness and quality features.

Biola emphasized the importance of purchasing from authorized dealers and re-echoed the valuable tips on identifying counterfeit products to guide customers in making informed buying decisions.

The Q&A session concluded the workshop with selected hairstylists assessment of their knowledge and clarifying the benefits of Kanekalon products.

The stylists were rewarded with Darling products for their exceptional performance by crafting stunning hairstyles on the models.