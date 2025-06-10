7 Things dogs do when they are about to die

One of the hardest parts of being a dog owner is knowing that our time with them is limited. Dogs are one of the coolest pets to have which is why when they begin to reach the end of their lives, it can be heartbreaking.

But then it is also an opportunity to show them the same love and care they’ve always given us.

While every dog is different, there are certain signs many dogs show when they’re about to die. Recognizing these signs will help you make their final days as comfortable as possible.

Here are things dogs do when they're about to die.

1. They withdraw or hide more often

Dogs are social animals, but when they’re nearing the end, they may begin to isolate themselves. Some days you might find them hiding under furniture or preferring to lie alone in quiet corners.

This behavior is instinctive as many animals seek solitude when they’re not well. It's their way of coping with discomfort.

2. Loss of interest in food and water

A dying dog may stop eating or drinking, even their favourite treats. This is a sign their body is shutting down and no longer prioritizing digestion. To help, you can encourage hydration gently, but don’t force them. Comfort becomes more important than nourishment at this stage.

3. Laboured breathing or irregular heart rate

You might notice your dog’s breathing becoming shallow, heavy, or irregular. Their heartbeat might slow down or feel faint to the touch. These physical signs usually come toward the final days or hours. If you notice these changes, it’s a signal to stay close and offer comfort.

4. Incontinence or loss of body control

A once well-trained dog may begin to soil themselves, even where they sleep. This isn’t their fault, it’s just because their muscles are now weak and their body systems have started shutting down. You can use soft towels or pads to help keep them clean and comfortable.

5. They seem extra clingy or suddenly distant

While some dogs isolate, others may want to be near you more than ever. They may follow you from room to room or rest their head on your lap more often. On the other hand, some dogs grow distant and avoid physical contact.

6. Unusual whining or quietness

Some dogs become very quiet, sleeping for long stretches and barely responding.Others may vocalize more and start whining, whimpering, or howling in distress or confusion.

These signs often mean discomfort or confusion, and often require extra soothing. You can help by speaking to them gently, holding on to them softly, and keeping the environment peaceful.

7. Decreased mobility and poor coordination

As dogs age, it’s common for them not to move as much as they used to. What may start as subtle changes such as preferring to walk instead of run, can gradually turn into stumbling, slipping on smooth floors, or difficulty climbing stairs and jumping onto furniture.

Sometimes, this is due to arthritis, joint pain, or vision problems. To help, you can keep essentials like food and water bowls within easy reach. Non-slip dog socks can reduce the risk of falls on tiled floors, and ramps can offer safe access to elevated areas.

For smaller breeds, a dog sling can be a helpful way to carry them when walking becomes too tiring.