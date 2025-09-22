5 Ways Guinness Brought Bold Energy to Bole Festival 2025

Port Harcourt’s biggest food and culture celebration, Bole Festival, went down on September 6th and 7th, drawing thousands of food lovers to the city. While smoky plantain, roasted fish, and spice were the main attractions, Guinness made sure the vibe hit differently this year.

Here are five ways the iconic stout brand turned up the heat at Bole Festival 2025:

1. Guinness paired its bold taste with local food traditions

The Guinness Experience Center was a crowd magnet, and for good reasons. Two local chefs cooked up a special Guinness-infused bole sauce that had festivalgoers raving. It was bold, rich, and unforgettable, just like the brand itself.

2. Guinness Hour = Party Hour

When Guinness took over the stage, the festival shifted gears. With a hype man and DJ in full control, Guinness Hour turned into a full-blown street party. The crowd danced, cheered, and sang along, proving once again that Guinness knows how to bring people together.

3. The Perfect Pairings

Festivalgoers got to enjoy their bole with cold cans of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and Guinness Smooth. It wasn’t just food and drink, it was the ultimate pairing of flavour and culture.

4. Influencers Took the Vibe Online

Before the festival even kicked off, Guinness tapped influencers to spread the excitement. From GRWM (Get Ready With Me) content to ticket giveaways, the buzz started online and carried straight into the festival grounds.

5. Guinness Owned the Festival Spirit

At the end of it all, Guinness didn’t just show up; it owned the Bole Festival experience. From food to music to community, the brand cemented itself as more than just a drink. It was a cultural companion at one of Port Harcourt’s proudest traditions.