5 Thoughtful ways to celebrate Sallah with your Muslim friends

Sallah (Eid-el-Kabir) is one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It is a time of reflection, gratitude, prayer, feasting, and family. Even if you're not Muslim, you can still find a way to celebrate with your muslim friends and join in the festivities respectfully.

So, if you are wondering how to celebrate Sallah with your Muslim friends without overstepping or feeling out of place, here’s how to do it.

1) Start with a nice Sallah message

A simple, heartfelt Sallah message goes a long way. Say “Eid Mubarak”, which means *Blessed Eid. You can also say “Barka da Sallah” in Hausa, especially if they’re from Northern Nigeria, then add some wishes you have for them as they celebrate. It doesn’t have to be perfect, what matters is the intention and warmth behind your words.

2) Respect the meaning behind the celebration

As a non-muslim, you've probably heard this is the celebration that goes with ram killing. But Sallah isn’t just about food, it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice, and it’s a deeply spiritual moment. This means, if you're invited to join a meal or celebration, be respectful of prayer times. Understand that some friends may attend Eid prayers early in the morning or take time for personal reflection.

3) Give a thoughtful gift

You can also celebrate this period with your muslim friends by giving them gifts. It doesn’t have to be expensive. A small, thoughtful gift shows you care. This can be a box of dates, prayer beads, a tray of fruit, or even a handwritten card saying “Happy Sallah”. If you’re good in the kitchen, bake something sweet to share with them.

4) Dress the part

If you’re attending a Sallah gathering, it’s a nice gesture to dress appropriately such as traditional attire. Think ankara, kaftans, boubous, or anything flowy and festive. Just make sure your outfit is respectful, nothing too revealing or too casual like tank tops and ripped jeans.

5) Offer to help and be present

If you’re at a friend’s house for Sallah, you can offer to help with setting the table or serving food. Be fully present, enjoy the music, join the conversation, and maybe even dance a little! It's not about doing it perfectly, it’s about showing up with genuine interest and kindness, instead of acting like you're just there for the food.