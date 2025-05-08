5 Things to Expect From Amstel Malta at the AMVCA 2025 Awards Night

As the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025 draws near, anticipation is building—and once again, Amstel Malta takes centre stage as headline sponsor. For over a decade, Amstel Malta has been a proud partner of Africa's biggest celebration of film, entertainment, and creativity—supporting standout talent and shaping iconic cultural moments. Here are the 5 exciting things to expect from Amstel Malta at this year’s awards night:

1. The Kelechi Amadi-Obi Collaboration at the Amstel Malta Sleek Lounge

This year, Amstel Malta is taking it a step further by collaborating with the iconic Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, at the exclusive Amstel Malta Sleek Lounge. As one of Africa’s foremost photographers, Kelechi will curate a truly memorable visual experience that celebrates the essence of African glamour, showcasing the stars of the night in their best outfit. Guests will be treated to unique photo opportunities in this stylish setting, capturing the elegance and brilliance of the AMVCAs.

2. Musical Performances by Johnny Drille and Fido

What’s an awards night without music? Amstel Malta has partnered with two of the most talented artists in the Nigerian music scene to elevate the AMVCA 2025 experience. Johnny Drille, known for his soulful sound, and “Joy is Coming” crooner, Fido, who brings his unique energy to the stage, will be performing live. Their performances are set to add an unforgettable musical touch to the evening, providing a perfect soundtrack to the glamour and excitement.

3. The Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs: ₦1 Million Reward for the Best Dressed

Amstel Malta is introducing a touch of elegance with the Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs, where the Best Dressed Male and Female of the night will each receive a ₦1 million reward. It’s all about celebrating style, sophistication, and the creative spirit of the stars, and Amstel Malta is making sure the night’s fashion moments are just as memorable as the awards themselves. To make it even more exciting, all consumers have to do is vote for their Best Dressed on Amstel Malta's social media page to secure the win for their favourite, making everyone a part of the experience.

4. The Amstel Malta Style Corner Red Carpet Hosted by Hawa Magaji

The iconic AMVCA red carpet will have a unique twist this year, with the Amstel Malta Style Corner hosted by the fabulous Hawa Magaji. As one of the most anticipated parts of the night, the Style Corner will give guests and fans a chance to see the finest of fashion while also capturing behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with the stars. Hawa will guide viewers through this exciting red-carpet experience, showcasing all the glamour and elegance that come with being part of the AMVCA.

5. The Best Movie Award Category

Amstel Malta has long supported the Best Movie category, and this year is no different. As the sponsor of this prestigious award, Amstel Malta continues its tradition of recognising the most outstanding movies across Africa. From exceptional storytelling to groundbreaking performances, the Best Movie category represents the pinnacle of African cinema, and Amstel Malta is proud to be a part of this monumental moment.

The 11th edition of AMVCA is set to be a spectacular celebration of African talent, and with Amstel Malta at the helm, this year promises even more memorable moments. Stay tuned for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes action from the event by following @amstelmalta on all social media platforms.