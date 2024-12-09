5 free gifts everyone loves to get—it costs zero naira!

Have you heard the saying, ‘Some of the best things in life are free’? I am sure you have wrinkled your nose and thought of all the good things you could do with money.

However, money runs out, and even the things we use money for get old, expired, spoilt, or lost, but some gifts cost so much more.

Here are gifts that cost more than money

1. Being available to talk, listen and understand

Have you ever gone through something deeply sad and had no one to talk to? Or perhaps you just heard good news and were so excited but had no one to share it with?

If you’ve ever been a safe space for someone to rant about their joys or fears, you’ve given them an undeniable gift.

Talking and listening are different things.

To be listened to is to be heard and understood.

The response to what they say matters. If you have ever listened to a friend and understood what they were telling you, you offered them the best gift.

2. Sharing an experience with someone

If you have tagged along to an event, party, concert, or any place they were too shy to go on their own, even though you were busy and could have been doing something else at that time, you have given your friend the gift of your presence.

3. Being with a sick friend

Being sick is no fun, but do you know what’s worse? Being sick and alone. If you have ever visited or taken care of a sick friend, then you have given them a gift for life.

4. Hugs

Hugs are free and invaluable. Do you know that hugs have been scientifically proven to bring emotional relief?

So, if you have someone to hug you on the good or bad days, you are blessed.

5. Helping someone move into a new apartment

It’s not easy to move into a new apartment; the process of unpacking and rearranging your things can be challenging, but guess what makes it better? A friend doing it alongside you.