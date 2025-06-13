5 Fitness tips for every busy Nigerian father

We can all agree that being a father can be stressful. On one hand, you are chasing work deadlines and trying to provide for your home and on the other hand, your attention is still needed at home with school runs, family errands and so much more.

With all of these, many Nigerian dads barely have time for themselves, let alone a workout. But staying fit doesn’t have to mean spending hours at the gym or running marathons. You can do so by making some intentional and manageable choices. So, if you are a busy Nigerian father, here are some practical fitness tips for you.

1) Turn chores into workouts

Most Nigerian fathers can testify to having lots to do around the house such as carrying loads, washing the car and other chores around the house. You can totally turn this into a workout session. Things like carrying loads, gardening, mopping, or washing the car can burn calories and strengthen your muscles. You can even take it a step further by squatting while lifting, stretching as you sweep, or picking up the pace while doing housework. And if you have not been involved in house chores, this is an excuse to get into it.

2) Find a way to move around

As a busy Nigerian dad, you probably have a routine of washing up, leaving the house to the office desk and back home to the couch or bed throughout the week. But this is not all that helpful. You should try to incorporate some movement during the day. Examples are doing squats or push-ups while watching a movie, taking a brisk walk during your lunch break or even using the stairs instead of using elevators. Little movements like these if done consistently can go a long way to help keep you fit

ALSO READ: 5 Signs your man will be a great father

3) Turn family time into a workout session

As fathers, it is advisable to spend quality time with your family. You can turn this into a cool workout session by going for weekend walks, playing football, riding bicycles or even dancing together. You can also come up with mini exercise challenges for everyone.

Father and child paddling kayak together in mangrove swamp, Japan

4) Watch what you eat

For many busy Nigerian fathers, it is common to have heavy dinners especially on those days where you come back from work and you just want to eat and sleep. In the long run, those heavy meals minutes before bed will be detrimental to your health. You should instead start watching what you eat. Try lighter meals before bed and focus on a balanced diet.

5) Get a fitness partner and set realistic goals

Sometimes, all it takes is a little motivation. You can get some from a fitness partner or connecting with other dads who want to get fit. Even your wife can help. It's always easier if you're accountable to someone. You also need to set realistic fitness goals and celebrate your small wins.