5 Epic Highlights Life Beer is Serving at Afiaolu 2025

You might have known that cultural aficionado, Dr Uche Nworah sparked a global discussion on the level of support being given to Igbo cultural festivals when he appeared on Arise TV earlier in the week.

We can reveal that Life Beer has taken over the southeast when it comes to backing cultural festivals. Those in the know say that the brand has been doing this for a while, even before Dr Nworah called it out.

Vibes from Nnewi show that the 2025 Afiaolu Festival, coming up from Wednesday August 27, through Saturday August 30, 2025 has the signature of Life Beer on it all over.

And here are five things to look out for while at the festival, in partnership with Life Beer, a brand that prides itself as the beer that celebrates resilience, ambition, and the unstoppable drive of the Igbo people.

1) High Orchestration – The tone set by Dr Nworah is already very high, resonating across the world. You can expect an increased level of media attention, as the Afiaolu and other new yam festivals lively up the southeast. Analysts and all would be eager to lend their voices to what has become a topical conversation.

2) Biggest Yam Pyramid – There are plans to input unity into this year’s festivities as Life Beer is poised to champion the assemblage of Nigeria’s biggest yam pyramid by gathering harvests from various farmers in Nnewi to create a spectacle. What a way to infuse tourist attraction into a cultural festival?

3) Biggest Yam Award – We hear that the farmer that fortune favours with the biggest yam at the 2025 Afiaolu would smile home with such a handsome cash reward that word-of-mouth describe as life-changing. Our impeccable sources claim the reward would be enough to encourage the winner to venture into commercial farming. Nnewi farmers get ready o.

4) Chef Mentorship/Awards – Another life-changing strategy in the offing is for chefs from Nnewi communities to be mentored by celebrity chefs, including, Ifys Kitchen and Zeelicious. That’s not all, there would be a cooking competition during the 2025 Afiaolu Fest, from which winners would receive life-changing cash rewards from Life Beer. With this, Life Beer would transform at least four lives of ordinary chefs, who would get the chance of turning into big time chefs after the 2025 Afiaolu Festival.

5) Massive turnout/Participation – With what Life Beer is putting on the table, you can expect massive turnout and participation of people from far and wide. We assure that Life Beer is out with very high energy level entertainment, strategic plans to create records and impact lives, the Obiagu way. Nnewi people are ready to take their yearly celebration a notch higher.