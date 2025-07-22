5 Critical Healthcare Issues SG Holdings Foundation is Quietly Tackling in Nigeria

In Nigeria, some of the most devastating health struggles are the least visible. They don’t spark outrage online. They don’t trend. But they keep families in pain, limit productivity, and trap entire communities in cycles of poverty. This is the gap the SG Holdings Foundation is quietly filling. Under the leadership of philanthropist and business executive Deji Somoye, the foundation has taken a deliberate, community-first approach to healthcare.

Health is not a privilege; it’s a human right, and if Nigeria is to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and SDG 3, Good Health and Well-being, by 2030, the private sector must become an active partner in driving systemic change. According to the World Bank, over 70% of Nigeria’s healthcare spending out-of-pocket is one of the highest rates in the world. That means millions are one illness away from financial ruin, especially in rural communities where services are scarce or non-existent.

The SG Holdings Foundation’s grassroots model offers a community-driven solution, one that meets people where they are and delivers sustainable impacts.

Here are five critical healthcare issues the foundation is quietly but powerfully addressing:

1. Gaps in Primary Healthcare in Underserved Communities

In rural areas like Ijemo, Abeokuta, access to consistent and comprehensive primary healthcare remains a challenge for many residents. In response, the SG Holdings Foundation deployed a medical team of 50 professionals to deliver free diagnostics, medications, eye screenings, and wellness education to over 600 residents in a single outreach.

For communities where a routine check-up can require hours of travel and unaffordable costs, it’s a lifesaving intervention and a model for localized public health delivery.

2. Financially Out-of-Reach Surgical Needs

Hernias are common and treatable, but for many low-income Nigerians, surgical costs remain out of reach. In 2018, the SG Holdings Foundation sponsored hernia surgeries for 200 patients in Ogun State. This effort aligns with research by the Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, which found that 5 billion people worldwide lack access to safe, affordable surgical care, and sub-Saharan Africa bears the highest burden.

3. Mobility and Inclusion in Rural Health Systems

Mobility impairments are often compounded by a lack of infrastructure and support. In 2023, SG Holdings Foundation donated 100 wheelchairs across Odeda, Obafemi-Owode, and Abeokuta, improving not just access to movement but access to dignity, inclusion, and continuity of care.

These wheelchairs often make the difference between isolation and participation, especially in communities where assistive devices are virtually unavailable through public systems.

4. Infertility, Stigma, and the Cost of Hope

Infertility affects 1 in 4 couples in developing countries, yet in Nigeria, it is often misunderstood, stigmatized, and priced far out of reach. In 2020, SG Holdings Foundation donated ₦5 million to the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation’s IVF Grant Project, enabling multiple families to access fertility treatment.

This intervention acknowledged that emotional well-being is a healthcare right and that breaking cycles of silence and shame is as important as clinical care.

5. Emergency Support for Frontline Workers During COVID-19

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when health systems were overwhelmed, SG Holdings Foundation provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and essential medical supplies to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), supporting frontline health workers at a time when resources were critically low.

This action stood out not just for its timing, but for its clarity of purpose: to act where systems lag, to fill gaps where lives are at stake.

What distinguishes the SG Holdings Foundation is not just what they do, but how and why they do it. Their work underscores a powerful truth: the private sector can be a key partner in national wellbeing, not by duplicating government efforts, but by reaching the far-reaching corners and responding with empathy and long-term vision.