5 Creative ways to celebrate Sallah on a budget

It's that time of the year for Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) and with the joy, time with family and celebrations, there is a whole lot of spending involved during this period.

There's new clothes to buy, the cost of hosting other people and so much more, all of which will eventually add up. But then, you don’t need to break the bank to have a memorable Sallah celebration. With a little creativity and planning, you can still have the best Sallah while being on a budget.

Here are five creative ways to celebrate Sallah on a budget.

1) Try DIY décor

You don’t have to buy pricey decorations to get your home Eid-ready. You can turn it into a fun family project by creating your own décor.

Some ideas include crafting paper lanterns, prayer signs, or star-and-moon buntings with cardboard and leftover fabric. You can even get the kids and other family members to make a “Happy Eid” wall banner with colored paper and glitter.

2) Go for affordable Eid slay

Looking good doesn’t have to mean buying brand-new expensive outfits. To celebrate Sallah on a budget, you can restyle what you already have and pair them with new accessories. If you have to wear something new, you can try thrift stores or budget-friendly tailors to sew your outfits. Another great option is to go minimalist with a simple white dress or jalabiya styled with bold jewelry or a statement scarf that can take your look from simple to elegant.

3) Think potluck-style family feast

If you're on hosting duties this Sallah, you can decide to organize a potluck-style get-together where everyone brings a dish. This will save you money and effort and everyone still gets to enjoy a variety of meals. For drink options, you can decide to serve zobo or kunu instead of soft drinks.

4) Go for thoughtful, inexpensive gifts

Eid is all about sharing, but that doesn’t mean your wallet has to suffer. Instead of something lavish, you can try gifts like DIY gift baskets, homemade small chops, chinchin etc. Just do something thoughtful that won't cost you much.

5) Create meaningful moments

The best part of Eid isn’t in the spending, it’s in the memories. Instead of taking everyone out to a fast food restaurant, you can organise simple games at home like charades, Eid quizzes, or chair dance for everyone at home. Another cool idea is to set up a mini photo booth with your DIY décor and take lovely pictures for social media. You could also start a family tradition: a storytelling hour about past Eids, making dua together, or sharing what each person is grateful for.