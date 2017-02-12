Man remanded in jail for alleged murder of daughter's boyfriend

One

The suspect is reported to have murdered and buried 22-year-old Douglas Ojugbo over the suspected affair between the deceased and his daughter.

According to the reports, Elewana who has been described as a dangerous man reportedly chased the deceased from a distance of about a kilometer to the gate of the Cross River Basin Development Authority where he shot him in the leg and arm in March 2015.

LIB reports that Elewana who hails from River Basin Authority, 8 Miles Calabar, took the corpse of the deceased to the Federal Housing Police Station where he is alleged to have connived with the DPO to bury the deceased at the Goldie cemetery in the state.

However, the father of the deceased reportedly petitioned the Zone 6 command of the Nigeria Police Force, arguing that his son never had an affair with the daughter of the accused.

According to the petition, Douglas had only been trying to collect the balance of the money with which he sold his mini laptop to her.

The case which was presided over by Justice Ukpa Ebitham, the court saw prosecution counsel Amaja Eneji tender evidence which proved that the license of the double-barreled gun used in shooting the expired in 2013.

Also amongst the evidence were two expended cartridges, one machete, a double barreled gun and five pellets recovered from the body of the deceased following an autopsy carried out on the remains of the deceased.

The prosecutor argued that no civilian had the right to take the life of another and urged the court to deliver justice based on the grievance of the crime.

Defense Counsel, Clement Ukaegbu, however, told the Court that the suspect's wife has filed for an out of court settlement.