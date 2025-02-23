Ramadan Guide: What to do & what to avoid during the fasting month

Fasting the entire month: Unless you're sick or on a journey, every Muslim is obligated to fast, which means abstaining from food and drink from pre-sunrise to sunset every day of Ramadan. Another exceptions are pregnant or menstruating women.

Qur'an recitation: Ramadan is a month when the glorious Qur'an was revealed. So going through Ramadan without Qur'an recitation is like buying a car without an engine - useless. So, find every possible time to recite the Qur'an as much as possible.

Voluntary prayers: Besides the compulsory prayers, which we expect you to have always performed before now, Ramadan is a time for many voluntary prayers. You'd be surprised by the incredible benefits of these prayers in the holy month of Ramadan. So don't miss this opportunity. Spend as much time as possible at night in Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Charity and Zakat: As a good Muslim, we expect you to be charitable. But during the month of Ramadan, you should double your giving. Remember that Allah's messenger was more generous during this time, and since we want to copy him, we must copy him even when it's uncomfortable for us.