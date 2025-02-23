Ramadan Guide: What to do & what to avoid during the fasting month

The month of Ramadan is a gift to every Muslim. The last thing you'll want is to waste this precious moment.
But with so many distractions flying around today, it has become pretty easy to lose track of time, and that's why you must know what you should and shouldn't do during this period.
One of the best ways to make the best of this holy month is to keep a personal list of do's and don'ts.
To help you create the perfect list, we've provided some clues about what you should do and what you shouldn't do during this fasting period.
List of do's
ALSO READ: Ramadan is almost here! Here's all you need to know about Muslims fasting month
The list of good deeds you can do during this Ramadan period is endless. But here's a list of some obvious ones to help you streamline your list.
Fasting the entire month: Unless you're sick or on a journey, every Muslim is obligated to fast, which means abstaining from food and drink from pre-sunrise to sunset every day of Ramadan. Another exceptions are pregnant or menstruating women.
Qur'an recitation: Ramadan is a month when the glorious Qur'an was revealed. So going through Ramadan without Qur'an recitation is like buying a car without an engine - useless. So, find every possible time to recite the Qur'an as much as possible.
Voluntary prayers: Besides the compulsory prayers, which we expect you to have always performed before now, Ramadan is a time for many voluntary prayers. You'd be surprised by the incredible benefits of these prayers in the holy month of Ramadan. So don't miss this opportunity. Spend as much time as possible at night in Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.
Charity and Zakat: As a good Muslim, we expect you to be charitable. But during the month of Ramadan, you should double your giving. Remember that Allah's messenger was more generous during this time, and since we want to copy him, we must copy him even when it's uncomfortable for us.
Be generous to your subordinates. The Qur'an advises us to show compassion to all of Allah's creation during Ramadan. So, as a sign of your belief, this is a time to ease the task on your servants and maids. Be generous to them and treat them as family.
List of don'ts
Food and Drink during fasting hours: Eating, drinking, chewing gum, or taking any form of nourishment between dawn and sunset.
Sexual activity during fasting hours: Engaging in any sexual acts from dawn to sunset.
Overeating at Iftar: Consuming large quantities of heavy, greasy food after breaking the fast.
Excessive caffeine: Drinking too much coffee or caffeinated beverages, especially during Suhoor, as it can dehydrate you.
Smoking and vaping: Engaging in tobacco use during Ramadan.
ALSO READ: RAMADAN: Obey God, Prophet’s teachings, cleric urges political leaders as fasting approaches
Ramadan is indeed a gift from Allah. You don't want to waste it, and that's why you must observe it with all diligence.