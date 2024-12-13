AXA Mansard takes customers on nostalgic journey with 1965 classic ‘The Sound of Music’

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc is one brand that knows how to pamper its customers.

In the second edition of its annual customer appreciation programme, tagged #BetterTogether, AXA Mansard treated its customer across insurance, health and investment to what it described as the “Evening of Nostalgia”.

The brand brought back beautiful memories with the 1965 classic “Sounds of Music”. According to Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, the event is another way of appreciating AXA’s customers for their business partnership and for staying and trusting the brand.

She said; “we have chosen this timeless classic, ‘Sounds of Music’, because, beyond being a beautiful movie, it reminds us of the beauty of connection, family, and the joy of togetherness.

"This fits well with our belief that forging relationships goes beyond transactions. It’s about building trust, understanding your needs, and supporting you to progress in everything”.

