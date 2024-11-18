KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

IN-RANCH 9JA is a Mentorship Reality Television Show that is designed to address the brain drain challenges in Nigeria by bridging the gap between talented, passionate youths and valuable expert Tutelage/Mentorship.

The focus is on promoting mentorship and resilience.

IN-RANCH 9JA Mentorship Reality TV Show is coming soon on your screen, and it will be aired daily for 9 weeks commencing in the first quarter of 2025. It will be anchored by popular celebrities, and our Judges will be at hand for assessment of contestants' performances, which shall form their winning emergence.

The selection of contestants shall be via auditions at various locations in Nigeria and the selected candidates shall be camped in a facility called RANCH built on 7.5-Acres of land in the outskirts of Lagos State and specifically built for the Yearly show. The facility is a natural habitat structured in a way to expose the contestants to natural life and adaptation in cohabitation.

The Concert for the Official Launch of IN-RANCH 9JA shall be held on 1 December 2024 at BALMORAL CONVENTION CENTRE, FEDERAL PALACE HOTEL, Victoria Island, Lagos.

IN-RANCH 9JA Concert is packaged by Yaw Naija Entertainment.

Tickets are available on www.ariiyatickets.com.

---