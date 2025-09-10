Zhus JDO Bridges Worlds on New Single “ZHUSSSS” Featuring Solis4ever

Today, rising street-hop artist Zhus JDO unveils his brand-new single, “ZHUS”, featuring the ethereal alte voice Solis4ever. More than just a collaboration, “ZHUS” is a meeting of energies — where the raw pulse of the streets collides with dreamlike experimentation to create a sound that defies genre boxes.

For Zhus JDO, “ZHUS” represents his first official release under JTON Music, a bold statement of intent: he’s stepping into a new phase of artistry where there are no limits, only evolution. For Solis4ever, the track is another step in her journey of sonic exploration, proving that the alté movement continues to expand into new, unexpected collaborations.

This release is a cultural moment for the alté community, showcasing how the movement’s experimental spirit can transcend boundaries. Solis4ever’s otherworldly delivery anchors the

record in alté’s ethos, while Zhus’ street energy injects an undeniable pulse. It’s a record that feels both underground and mainstream — a reflection of how alté continues to shape Nigeria’s evolving soundscape.

“ZHUS” is not just a song — it’s an experiment in freedom and an invitation to audiences and media alike to join Zhus early journey of boundless creativity.

Press Enquiries:

Awele Uchidiuno

Senior Publicist, JTON Music