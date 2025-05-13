Yvonne Orji Joins Forces with Zoey Martinson for Groundbreaking Ghanaian Film 'The Fisherman

Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, and producer Yvonne Orji has signed on as an executive producer for The Fisherman, the feature directorial debut of Zoey Martinson. Orji joins through her production for in & thru, lending her creative vision and industry support to the groundbreaking Ghanaian film. The Fisherman, a whimsical comedy, made history as Ghana’s first Official Selection, premiering at the 81st Venice Film Festival in 2024, winning the Fellini Medal, Enrico Fulchignoni Prize from UNESCO.

The Fisherman follows Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he's partnered with a wise, yet sarcastic talking fish, whose purpose in Atta’s life is more than meets the eye. Together, they embark on an adventure from a rural village town to the big city of Accra, joined by three rebellious youths all pursuing their dream of owning a boat and attaining financial freedom.

Yvonne Orji, best known for her Emmy-nominated role on HBO’s Insecure, brings her comedic expertise and passion for storytelling to the project. Her involvement underscores the film's commitment to diverse narratives and authentic representation.

Zoey is an extraordinary filmmaker with a distinct voice, and I’m honored to champion her vision for The Fisherman, as an EP,” said Yvonne Orji. “As a First-Generation, Nigerian immigrant, this story felt personal, yet relatable. It carries both emotional weight and cultural relevance, and I’m excited to support projects like these that push the narrative forward while spotlighting bold, underrepresented talent.

Directed and written by Zoey Martinson, The Fisherman features a talented cast including Ricky Adelayitar (Beasts of No Nation), Endurance Grand, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, Adwoa Akoto (“I May Destroy You”) and Dulo Harris (“Tales From The Big Apple”). The film was produced by Luu Vision Media, with Kofi Owusu Afriyie and Korey Jackson (Godfather of Harlem) at the helm.

Writer-director Zoey Martinson brings her international comedic sensibility to the project, having written and directed for Mzansi Magic DStv, HBO Max, Hulu (Disney+), and Showtime. Her distinct voice blends genre with comedy.

Yvonne Orji is a comedian, actress, writer, producer and author. She has starred in such films as VACATION FRIENDS and THE BLACKENING. In addition to her movie roles, she’s also released two HBO standup specials: A WHOLE ME and MOMMA, I MADE IT! her debut book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams, was released in 2021.

Supported by La Biennale di Venezia’s College Cinema lab.The Fisherman is currently seeking distribution. Orji and in & thru is repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan LLP and The Lede Company.

For more information about The Fisherman and upcoming screenings, please visit the official website of www.TheFishermanFilm.com