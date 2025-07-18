Why Everyone’s Talking About the InvestBeta Game Show – And What It Means for Young Investors

When Naomi Abe-Ezekiel first signed up for InvestBeta, she thought it was just another online competition — quick trivia, some laughs, maybe a prize. But by the time the cameras started rolling, she realised she was in for something deeper.

“InvestBeta didn’t just test what I knew; it taught me what I didn’t even realise I needed to know,” she said.

That same story echoed across contestants — from students to creative hustlers. Young Nigerians who had never really paused to understand investing suddenly found themselves answering financial question and seeing finance as a tool.

This is the magic of InvestBeta, the financial literacy game show by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management — and now, it is back for Season 2.

“It wasn’t just a show. It opened my eyes,” said Ediomi Udoh, a winner who once thought saving meant hoarding money in a regular bank account.

“Now, I understand things like compound interest, investment risks, and building long-term wealth.”

So what is the big deal?

Season 2 promises bigger challenges, more relatable stories, and a wider community of young people ready to turn curiosity into clarity. InvestBeta is a financial literacy competition designed by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management to make money talk less intimidating — and a whole lot more exciting. Young Nigerians between 18 and 24 come together to compete in investment-themed challenges, solving financial puzzles and making smart money moves for the chance to win cool prizes and — more importantly — build money confidence.

The show lives under the umbrella of Beyond Dreams, Stanbic IBTC’s youth community created to help people like Seyi — and maybe like you — get serious about their future without losing their sense of fun. It is where young people learn how to grow wealth, build discipline, and turn dreams into plans. With over 90,000 members, and more than 2,100 investment accounts opened through its influence, Beyond Dreams has become a quiet force driving financial literacy from the ground up.

You do not need to be a finance expert only to have it all figured out. You also need curiosity and the willingness to start. That is what InvestBeta offers: clarity, confidence, and community.

And this season, there is a new opportunity: you can be on the show.

Sign up for free on BluNest using the link https://bit.ly/StanbicIBTCInvestBeta or follow @beyonddreamsng on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, and join the community that is redefining what it means to be young and financially empowered in Nigeria.

And for those who missed the first season, full episodes are available to watch on Stanbic IBTC’s official YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@StanbicIBTC.

This is the time to play smart.