WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos 2025 Conclude with Transformative Impact on West Africa’s Healthcare Landscape

The 2025 editions of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos have concluded with resounding success, reaffirming the WHX platform’s role as the region’s most influential hub for healthcare investment, diagnostics, and policy advancement. Now in its 12th edition and rebranded from Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa, the event delivered a fully unified experience, convening stakeholders across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, digital health, policy, and investment in a three-day convergence at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event attracted over 8000 professional visits and about 500 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond, reflecting the growing global interest in West Africa’s healthcare transformation. Attendees experienced the latest in advanced diagnostics, medical imaging, AI-driven health technologies, and breakthrough pharmaceuticals — all underscoring the urgency and ambition to create more resilient, equitable, and patient-centered healthcare systems in the region.

The exhibition and conference attracted local and international investors, exhibitors and renowned speakers including Senator Ipalibo Banigo, Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health, Nigeria; Prof Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria; Njide Ndilii, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN); Dr. Pamela Ajayi, Founder Synlab Nigeria; Donald Ofili, Ag. Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria and Prof Christian Happi, Professor, Molecular Biology and Genomics, Redeemer’s University.

The official opening was declared by Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health and Vice Chair on Women Affairs, who highlighted the critical role of public-private integration in building a sustainable healthcare system for all Nigerians. She commended WHX for providing a platform that drives impact-oriented dialogue and investment opportunities essential to transforming the healthcare sector.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, emphasized the significance of such a convening, stating, This year’s WHX Lagos is the largest we’ve seen, and it continues to grow in significance every year. I commend the Informa Markets team for their unwavering commitment to this exhibition, which has become an invaluable part of Lagos State’s health calendar. This kind of collaboration between government and private sector, showcased so strongly here at WHX, is exactly what we need to build an efficient, inclusive and forward-looking health system for all citizens of the country.

Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, remarked, This 12th edition of WHX marks a major milestone in our journey of shaping the healthcare narrative in Nigeria and across West Africa. What began over a decade ago as Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa has now evolved into WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, a unified, future-facing platform that bridges healthcare delivery, diagnostics, policy, and investment under one roof. This year, with over 500 exhibitors and a dynamic mix of global and regional voices, the exhibition floor itself became a powerful engine of innovation, showcasing solutions that will define the next chapter of healthcare across the continent. We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the healthcare ecosystem through meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and tangible business outcomes.

Beyond the conferences and panel discussions, the event delivered exceptional value to attendees through a vibrant exhibition featuring the latest innovations from leading manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare service providers including Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Roche, Uni-Medical, Crown Healthcare, Dedalus, amongst others. Numerous partnerships and business deals were initiated on-site, underscoring the role of WHX as a powerful commercial platform. Attendees also benefited from curated networking events designed to spark collaboration and drive long-term partnerships that will shape the future of healthcare in West Africa.

WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 succeeded in providing a holistic, world-class experience that merged business, policy, and innovation. As West Africa accelerates its journey toward health equity and technological advancement, the WHX platform continues to serve as a cornerstone for progress and a beacon of opportunity for the entire healthcare ecosystem.

