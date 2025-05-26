When Africa Unites on Screen: “SLAY” Now Streaming on YouTube

What happens when South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania come together for one explosive cinematic experience? The result is SLAY — a vibrant, cross-continental comedy now streaming for free on YouTube.

Watch SLAY here 👉 https://youtu.be/7DHX5pQ-RcU

Directed and produced by Elvis Chucks, the multiple award-winning filmmaker and CEO of Diamond Groove Pictures, SLAY brings together some of Africa’s finest stars in a hilarious and feel-good movie about vanity, social media fame, and the pressures of living a “slay life.”

The cast includes Nollywood heavyweights like Ramsey Nouah and Williams Uchemba, alongside continental talents like Fabian Lojede, Idris Sultan (Tanzania), and Amanda Du-Pont (South Africa). Their chemistry and comedic timing deliver a truly Pan-African cinematic experience guaranteed to entertain.

The movie explores themes of self-worth, digital deception, and modern identity with humor and heart. With colorful storytelling and universal appeal, SLAY is a bold step forward in uniting Africa’s film industry on a global platform.