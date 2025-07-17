Voices That Lead: TMCC Hosts Cohort Graduation & Masterclass

As the demand for effective communication rises in a fast-paced digital world, The MC Company (TMCC), Nigeria’s premier academy for training Masters of Ceremony (MCs) and public speakers, is hosting its highly anticipated Graduation and Masterclass for Cohorts 1 & 2 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the J.K. Randel Centre, Lagos.
TMCC continues to lead the charge in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity by empowering individuals with the soft skills of public speaking, personal branding, and persuasive communication.
The event will feature industry legends and expert facilitators including:
Frank Edoho, renowned veteran broadcaster and Super host
Mojibade Sosanya, award winning Compere and brand influencer
Aproko Doctor, digital health influencer and master storyteller
Titilayo Oyinsan, Corporate Event MC , TV and Podcast Presenter and Producer.
These seasoned professionals will guide participants through a dynamic masterclass that covers essential topics such as:
Building a Personal Brand
Power of Story Telling
Overcoming Stage Anxiety
Audience Engagement Techniques
Client Expectation Management
Speaking on the importance of the event, TMCC founder Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan said,
In this era of social media, remote work, and global collaboration, the ability to communicate clearly is no longer optional—it is essential. Whether you’re an executive, entrepreneur, creative, or student, your soft skill ability to speak and lead with clarity gives you a competitive edge.
TMCC’s mission is anchored on the belief that communication is leadership, and through practical training, mentoring, and real-world exposure, the academy is shaping a new generation of speakers who can command stages, boardrooms, and digital platforms alike.
Graduating Voices, Changing Journeys
The event will also celebrate the graduation of 16 trained talents from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 from diverse sectors—ranging from corporate professionals to creatives—who have successfully completed TMCC’s 12-course program spanning four modules.
TMCC encourages individuals and organizations to sponsor aspiring speakers and talents also, providing them with access to this life-changing platform. According to the organizers, sponsorship is a way to “sponsor a voice, change a journey.”
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, 13th August 2025
Time: 9:00 AM Prompt
Venue: J.K. Randel Centre, Lagos Island
Participation: Hybrid (Physical & Online)
Contact: info@themcompanyng.com | WhatsApp +234 810 060 0947
Payment Details: GTBank – 0231038985 (Master of Ceremony Company)
Early bird and late payment options are available, with limited slots remaining.
About TMCC
The MC Company (TMCC) is Nigeria’s first hybrid academy since 2016 dedicated to training comperes, public speakers, talents, professionals or anyone that wishes to speak clearly and lead boldly.
With our mantra “Speak Clearly. Lead Boldly.”, TMCC has empowered over 2,000+ individuals through structured and bespoke courses, masterclasses, and mentorship.
For more, visit: www.themccompanyng.com | Follow: @themccompanyng on all social platforms