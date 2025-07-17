Voices That Lead: TMCC Hosts Cohort Graduation & Masterclass

As the demand for effective communication rises in a fast-paced digital world, The MC Company (TMCC), Nigeria’s premier academy for training Masters of Ceremony (MCs) and public speakers, is hosting its highly anticipated Graduation and Masterclass for Cohorts 1 & 2 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the J.K. Randel Centre, Lagos.

TMCC continues to lead the charge in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity by empowering individuals with the soft skills of public speaking, personal branding, and persuasive communication.

The event will feature industry legends and expert facilitators including:

Frank Edoho, renowned veteran broadcaster and Super host

Mojibade Sosanya, award winning Compere and brand influencer

Aproko Doctor, digital health influencer and master storyteller

Titilayo Oyinsan, Corporate Event MC , TV and Podcast Presenter and Producer.

These seasoned professionals will guide participants through a dynamic masterclass that covers essential topics such as:

Building a Personal Brand

Power of Story Telling

Overcoming Stage Anxiety

Audience Engagement Techniques

Client Expectation Management

Speaking on the importance of the event, TMCC founder Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan said,

In this era of social media, remote work, and global collaboration, the ability to communicate clearly is no longer optional—it is essential. Whether you’re an executive, entrepreneur, creative, or student, your soft skill ability to speak and lead with clarity gives you a competitive edge.

TMCC’s mission is anchored on the belief that communication is leadership, and through practical training, mentoring, and real-world exposure, the academy is shaping a new generation of speakers who can command stages, boardrooms, and digital platforms alike.

Graduating Voices, Changing Journeys

The event will also celebrate the graduation of 16 trained talents from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 from diverse sectors—ranging from corporate professionals to creatives—who have successfully completed TMCC’s 12-course program spanning four modules.

TMCC encourages individuals and organizations to sponsor aspiring speakers and talents also, providing them with access to this life-changing platform. According to the organizers, sponsorship is a way to “sponsor a voice, change a journey.”

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 13th August 2025

Time: 9:00 AM Prompt

Venue: J.K. Randel Centre, Lagos Island

Participation: Hybrid (Physical & Online)

Contact: info@themcompanyng.com | WhatsApp +234 810 060 0947

Payment Details: GTBank – 0231038985 (Master of Ceremony Company)

Early bird and late payment options are available, with limited slots remaining.

About TMCC

The MC Company (TMCC) is Nigeria’s first hybrid academy since 2016 dedicated to training comperes, public speakers, talents, professionals or anyone that wishes to speak clearly and lead boldly.

With our mantra “Speak Clearly. Lead Boldly.”, TMCC has empowered over 2,000+ individuals through structured and bespoke courses, masterclasses, and mentorship.