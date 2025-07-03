Trailer: First Features’ “The Lost Days” Is Coming to Prime Video

What happens when you try to fix what was broken years ago? That’s the emotional thread running through The Lost Days, a new film from director Wingonia Ikpi, set to premiere on Prime Video on July 11, 2025.

Anchored in themes of love, abandonment, and reconciliation, The Lost Days tells the story of Chisom, a wealthy woman in remission from cancer who travels to Abeokuta to reconnect with the son she left behind. But as she tries to rebuild fractured relationships and find peace, her return sets off unexpected emotional and physical consequences, including a mysterious disappearance that forces the family to confront truths they’ve long buried.

The film stars Ifeoma Fafunwa in her on-screen acting debut. Known for her work in theatre and social change, Fafunwa delivers a layered performance as Chisom alongside an ensemble cast that includes Bimbo Manuel, Baaj Adebule, Cynthia Clarke, and Durotimi Okutagidi.

I wanted to tell a story about the messiness and grit of forgiveness, says director Wingonia Ikpi. We often think healing means everything gets tied up neatly, but in truth, it doesn’t always work that way. The Lost Days is about the spaces between people, the human condition, the memories, and the things we regret saying or never said at all.

Abdul TJ and Paul S. Rowlston wrote the screenplay, with Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunri, Chioma Ezeani, and Bola Atta serving as producers.

The Lost Days is the ninth release under the First Features Project, a groundbreaking collaboration between Native Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions. The initiative supports first-time Nigerian directors with mentorship, funding, and production resources, enabling them to bring original, emotionally driven stories to life.

The trailer gives a stirring glimpse into Chisom’s world where past mistakes, family scars, and the longing to make things right collide in unforgettable ways.