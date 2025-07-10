The Smurfs Are Back on the Big Screen This July!

Do you remember the joy of watching the Smurfs as a child - the laughter, the songs, the bright blue adventures? Now, it’s time to share that same excitement with a new generation.

On July 18, The Smurfs return to cinemas with a brand-new animated movie that's bursting with fun, music, and heartwarming moments for the entire family. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering these blue buddies for the first time, this movie promises a magical experience that will leave everyone smiling—from the little ones to the young at heart.

A New Adventure in the Smurf Village

In this brand-new story, the Smurfs set off on a colorful journey filled with new friends, tricky challenges, and one unforgettable mission. Whether you're team Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, or Clumsy, there’s something for everyone in this magical ride.

With bright animations, catchy songs, and heartwarming messages about teamwork and friendship, The Smurfs is a movie that kids (and grown-ups!) will love.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

This Smurfy adventure features a fantastic cast of stars bringing these beloved characters to life:

Rihanna as Smurfette – Yes, the queen of pop adds her voice (and singing!) to this iconic role.

Nick Offerman as Papa Smurf – Wise, witty, and wonderfully funny.

Amy Sedaris as Willow – A new Smurf character full of spark.

James Corden as Brainy Smurf – Always talking, always thinking!

Kenan Thompson as Clumsy Smurf – Lovable and hilarious as ever.

John Goodman joins as Narrator – Adding warmth and charm to the journey.

These stars make the movie a blast for both kids and adults with their energy, humor, and heart.

Silverbird Film Distribution Brings the Smurfs to West Africa

Silverbird Film Distribution is proud to bring The Smurfs to cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana starting July 18. Get ready for packed halls, family fun, and big blue adventures at your favorite movie spots!

Perfect for the Whole Family

Whether it’s a weekend outing, a school holiday treat, or a special birthday plan, The Smurfs is the perfect movie to enjoy together.

Save the Date: The Smurfs opens in cinemas on July 18!

Grab your tickets early and be part of the magical blue fun.