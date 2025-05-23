The Afrobeat, World’s First Afrobeats Tribute Restaurant Opens at EbonyLife Place

On Thursday 29 May 2025, EbonyLife Place will redefine the dining and cultural experience with the grand opening of The Afrobeat, a culinary sanctuary inspired by the spirit, rhythm, and soul of afrobeats music. Nestled in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, this groundbreaking restaurant is not merely a place to dine, but a living tribute to Africa’s most influential music genre.

At The Afrobeat, guests are invited to embark on a journey through the rich landscape of modern African cuisine, where each course—salad, soup, mains, and dessert—stands as a loving tribute to the bounty of the land, sourced from local farmers. The menu is a celebration of heritage, a harmonious fusion of traditional Nigerian flavours and diasporic influences.

As guests enter the space, they will be greeted with an ambience steeped in the essence of Africa. The vibe of afrobeats is summoned through memorabilia and music videos from iconic superstars, curated by Trace, an originator and promoter of the world-famous genre. Furniture adorned in warm hues of red clay and terracotta, textured walls of wood and mud, and Afro-futuristic chandeliers casting a soft glow. At one end of the room, a sculptured mask of an African king stands watch, a sentinel of identity and pride. At the other, an abstract mural comes alive, echoing the spirit of rhythm, rebellion, and renaissance.

In attendance will be legendary artistes, next-generation creators, cultural historians, and global figures, who have all helped to shape the afrobeats movement.

The Afrobeat is a reflection of who we are and what we value, said Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Place. This restaurant is a bold move to celebrate the culture, curate its story, and give it a home in the city where it was born.

For media inquiries and press access, please contact: Mr. Eghosa Oyegun eghosa.oyegun@roberttaylormedia.com

Phone: +2348182075911

About EbonyLife Place

EbonyLife Place is an entertainment and lifestyle resort situated in Victoria Island, Lagos, comprising the White Orchid Hotel, Jinja Asian restaurant, Turaka rooftop restaurant, Pizza Garden, Jasmine Room private dining, Vortex gaming lounge, and EbonyLife Cinema, the no.1 cinema location in west Africa.

About The Afrobeat

The Afrobeat is the world’s first tribute restaurant dedicated to afrobeats music and African culinary heritage. It is a sensory experience where food, design, and storytelling converge to honour the global rise of afrobeats.

About Trace

Launched in 2003 and originating from an iconic magazine, Trace has grown into an Afro-Urban cultural entertainment force with 350 million fans and a mission to empower and uplift young people globally. Trace media, digital, entertainment and education platforms are available in 162 countries and are segment leaders in Africa, Brazil, France, UK, Caribbean, and Indian Ocean.

More about Trace: www.TRACE.COMPANY