The Afrobeat, World’s First Afrobeats Tribute Restaurant Opens at EbonyLife Place

23 May 2025 at 12:38
On Thursday 29 May 2025, EbonyLife Place will redefine the dining and cultural  experience with the grand opening of The Afrobeat, a culinary sanctuary inspired by  the spirit, rhythm, and soul of afrobeats music. Nestled in the heart of Victoria Island,  Lagos, this groundbreaking restaurant is not merely a place to dine, but a living tribute  to Africa’s most influential music genre.  

At The Afrobeat, guests are invited to embark on a journey through the rich landscape  of modern African cuisine, where each course—salad, soup, mains, and dessert—stands  as a loving tribute to the bounty of the land, sourced from local farmers. The menu is a  celebration of heritage, a harmonious fusion of traditional Nigerian flavours and  diasporic influences.  

As guests enter the space, they will be greeted with an ambience steeped in the  essence of Africa. The vibe of afrobeats is summoned through memorabilia and music  videos from iconic superstars, curated by Trace, an originator and promoter of the  world-famous genre. Furniture adorned in warm hues of red clay and terracotta,  textured walls of wood and mud, and Afro-futuristic chandeliers casting a soft glow. At  one end of the room, a sculptured mask of an African king stands watch, a sentinel of  identity and pride. At the other, an abstract mural comes alive, echoing the spirit of  rhythm, rebellion, and renaissance. 

In attendance will be legendary artistes, next-generation creators, cultural historians, and global figures, who have all helped to shape the afrobeats movement.  

The Afrobeat is a reflection of who we are and what we value, said Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Place. This restaurant is a bold move to celebrate the culture, curate its  story, and give it a home in the city where it was born.

For media inquiries and press access, please contact: Mr. Eghosa  Oyegun eghosa.oyegun@roberttaylormedia.com  

Phone: +2348182075911  

About EbonyLife Place  

EbonyLife Place is an entertainment and lifestyle resort situated in Victoria Island,  Lagos, comprising the White Orchid Hotel, Jinja Asian restaurant, Turaka rooftop  restaurant, Pizza Garden, Jasmine Room private dining, Vortex gaming lounge, and  EbonyLife Cinema, the no.1 cinema location in west Africa. 

About The Afrobeat  

The Afrobeat is the world’s first tribute restaurant dedicated to afrobeats music and African culinary heritage. It is a sensory experience where food, design, and storytelling converge to honour the global rise of afrobeats. 

About Trace  

Launched in 2003 and originating from an iconic magazine, Trace has grown into an  Afro-Urban cultural entertainment force with 350 million fans and a mission to empower  and uplift young people globally. Trace media, digital, entertainment and education  platforms are available in 162 countries and are segment leaders in Africa, Brazil,  France, UK, Caribbean, and Indian Ocean.

More about Trace: www.TRACE.COMPANY

