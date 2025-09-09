Studio Monkey Shoulder Awards £10,000 to Mainland House Music for ‘See The Sound’ Project

Studio Monkey Shoulder awards Mainland House Music, a Lagos-based electronic music collective, a £10,000 (₦20,000,000) grant to bring their ambitious new project “See The Sound” to life. The initiative, run in partnership with renowned DJ Gilles Peterson and global music platform Worldwide FM, supports community-driven projects that push sonic boundaries and celebrate local music innovation.

The 2025 edition of Studio Monkey Shoulder drew thousands of applications worldwide, with 122,000 entries from Nigeria alone. Standout finalists from Nigeria include: Group Therapy NG, Mainland House Music, RAWA Funk, Kevwe & Cam, Rehash, House x House x House, and Honey Pot FM, with Mainland House Music emerging as the winner.

Founded by a passionate group, the Mainland House Music is a Lagos-born music and rave series focused on Afrohouse and deeper electronic sounds, with a mission to create inclusive, alternative spaces beyond the city’s dominant Afrobeats landscape. Their events feature an energetic community of dancers, artists, and resident DJs like Etté, Fāëm, Earth Surfing, and Codename: KND. Having recently celebrated its second anniversary in March 2025, the collective now enters a new chapter with the support of the Studio Monkey Shoulder grant.

The winning project, “See The Sound”, was spotlighted in recognition of its innovative multi-sensory storytelling, which deepens audience engagement while preserving Lagos’ underground electronic scene. With DJs, immersive audio-visual installations, and creative talks, the project safeguards a vital cultural movement while amplifying its visibility on the global stage, positioning Lagos as a key origin point for new and relevant sounds. In line with the grant, Mainland House Lagos will bring this project to life at the See The Sound Event taking place on September 27th, 2025, in collaboration with Worldwide FM and Monkey Shoulder.

“They’re clearly building something exciting on the mainland in Lagos,” Giles Peterson noted. “I love how they’re taking their distinct sound and community and want to build an experience that showcases the DJs, their stories and the energy of their scene. It’s a great opportunity to cement Lagos’ place on the global electronic scene and develop the unique Lagos house sound.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the award, the project will receive global exposure through Worldwide FM’s radio and film broadcasts, connecting Lagos' scene to new international audiences. Each winner also joins an international creative network curated by Worldwide FM, enabling long-term collaborations and visibility. Other winning projects for the 2025 edition include: Neighbourhood (UK), 90MIL (Germany), Sound of Women (India), Flavour Hualien (Taiwan).