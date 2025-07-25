Streaming? Yes. But so much more. Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife ON Plus is offering more than streaming

The EbonyLife Group is proud to announce the upcoming launch of EbonyLife ON Plus, a revolutionary digital platform designed to entertain, empower, and elevate. Created first and foremost for Nigerians and extending to Africa, the diaspora, and the world EbonyLife ON Plus is more than a streaming service. It’s a bold new digital destination for African excellence.

As the Founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, explains:

Over the last two decades, we’ve told our stories through television, film, media, hospitality and education. But storytelling isn’t only about what we watch , it’s about how we live. With EbonyLife ON Plus, we are creating a destination that empowers, entertains and elevates lives across the globe.

This is not a subscriber model. It’s a membership movement built on community, not transactions. At its core is a deep belief in purpose, identity, and connection.

Members will enjoy access to EbonyLife Media Originals, featuring award-winning films, series and docu-series. A special curated collection of Nollywood Gold classics will celebrate the cinematic legacy of Nigeria, while international titles from Sony Pictures bring blockbuster storytelling to African screens.

To further reflect local diversity and relevance, EbonyLife ON Plus has acquired a broad bouquet of indigenous language channels in Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa, alongside respected free-to-air Nigerian channels including TVC, NTA and Channels TV. The complete archive of MTV Shuga will also be available under a dedicated youth engagement category.

And that’s just the beginning.

The EbonyLife ON Plus Membership Experience: A World of Exclusive Benefits

EbonyLife ON Plus is the first global platform to combine premium streaming with a rich lifestyle and empowerment offering. Under the EbonyLife On Plus Membership Experience, members will gain access to an integrated world of creativity, personal growth and cultural celebration.

From the EL ON Collection, members can explore curated African fashion, discover contemporary works by emerging Nigerian artists i and enhance their homes with Afro-inspired décor all designed to reflect pride in African identity.

Growth-minded members will also benefit from monthly masterclasses with Mo Abudu, tackling themes such as purpose, productivity, and leadership. Exclusive monthly digital books offer downloadable guides for personal and professional growth, while original podcasts , including Moments with Mo, What Do Women Really Think and The Mo & Ted Podcast , offer rich conversations and fresh perspectives.

Members will receive priority access to Mo Abudu’s annual live masterclasses, held in Lagos and London, and gain full use of the innovative AI-powered ELEV8 App, which includes tools like a Skill Scanner, Start-Up toolkit, AI coaching, styling support and a Personal Reality Channel.

The platform is also committed to nurturing new voices through ON THE RISE, a dedicated showcase for emerging filmmakers and producers, and the Legend Series, a monthly gathering of expert-led insights on finance, technology, and digital media.

Rounding out the experience, members can look forward to exclusive giveaways, ranging from elegant dining and weekend escapes to fashion treats, cinema tickets, and much more. Through EbonyLife Live Experiences, monthly cultural events will bring music, fashion, food and connection directly to members wherever they are in the world.

And the best part? EbonyLife ON Plus will be available to download via the App Store on both iOS and Android, putting the entire experience right at your fingertips.