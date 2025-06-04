St. Claire Records Signs Global Distribution Deal with Warner Music Africa and Africori

Independent label St. Claire Records is proud to announce its new exclusive global distribution partnership with Warner Music Africa and Africori, marking a bold new chapter in the label’s mission to amplify African voices and stories on the global stage.

Founded in 2023, St. Claire Records has rapidly gained recognition for its genre-defying artistry, authentic storytelling, and standout catalog, including viral hits and soundtrack placements across Netflix, Disney+, and African cinema. This partnership with Warner Music Africa and Africori provides a global platform for its diverse roster and an expansive pipeline for upcoming releases across the continent and beyond.

From the very beginning, we’ve dreamed of building a label that could carry African music into the hearts of listeners everywhere, says Timilehin Osinowo, Head of Label. This partnership with Warner Music Africa and Africori gets us closer to that dream. It’s a huge leap for our artists and our vision.

The deal kicks off with the highly anticipated “Without Your Love II” by Nigerian balladeer Dwin, The Stoic featuring Fancy Fingers of the Grammy-winning Kenyan supergroup Sauti Sol, set for release on Friday, June 20th. The single is emblematic of St. Claire’s growing pan-African reach and commitment to emotionally resonant, globally relevant music.

(L-R) Timilehin Osinowo, Celeste Ojatula, Dwin, The Stoic and Rhaffy || photographed by The Samuel Cosmos

St. Claire’s roster includes:

● Dwin, The Stoic — singer, songwriter, and composer with 10M+ streams and multiple sync placements.

● Celeste Ojatula — genre-bending vocalist, songwriter and producer whose latest single “Sigh (Remix)” features Dwin and blends folk, and soul.

● Rhaffy — producer and sound engineer behind acclaimed projects like Love Lane (Dwin, The Stoic x Rhaffy), Viva Lavida (Joeboy), Master of Ballads (Dwin, The Stoic) and ODA CITY Vol. 1 (Rhaffy x TenTik)

As the African music industry continues to thrive globally, St. Claire Records is poised to become one of the continent’s most exciting independent labels — now with the scale and support of a global partner.

About Warner Music Africa

Warner Music Africa is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, one of the world’s largest music companies. The division works to empower African artists and labels by providing international distribution, marketing, and support.

About St. Claire Records

St. Claire Records is a Lagos-based independent label founded in 2023. Known for its commitment to storytelling and sonic innovation, the label spans genres like afropop, chamber pop, folk, EDM, and hip-hop. In just two years, St. Claire has secured major brand syncs, chart placements, and sold-out shows across West Africa.

About AFRICORI

AFRICORI is the leading pan-African digital music distributor. Africori offers label services, digital distribution, sync licensing and publishing to artists, songwriters labels and other music rights holders in Africa. Africori is now owned by Warner Music.