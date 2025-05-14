“So Proud of Her”: Nigerians Celebrate as Sandra Amachree Joins Star-Studded Cannes Lions 2025 Jury

There are career moments that make headlines, and there are those that make history. The announcement that Sandra Amachree has been appointed to the Cannes Lions 2025 Jury has ignited both applause and admiration, with creatives across Nigeria and beyond celebrating a figure whose mastery is finally getting its due spotlight.

Renowned for her incisive approach to brand strategy and leadership at Heineken Nigeria, Amachree’s appointment is being received as more than an honour; it is a moment of arrival for one of the most respected minds in African marketing.

The Cannes Lions 2025 jury, a gathering of global creative leaders spanning film, design, literature, and media, is a constellation of brilliance. Sandra Amachree will serve on the Outdoor Lions jury, where she will help evaluate some of the most high-impact and widely seen creative work worldwide.

This year’s jury brings together a dynamic slate of voices shaping contemporary culture. Alongside Amachree are:

Juliette Binoche (France) – Actress and Jury President

Halle Berry (USA) – Actor and filmmaker

Alba Rohrwacher (Italy) – Actress

Leïla Slimani (France/Morocco) – Writer and journalist

Plus a diverse mix of creative leaders from advertising, storytelling, and tech

And yet, for many Nigerians, Sandra Amachree is the name that reverberates the loudest.

Amachree’s career has never been defined by fanfare, but by results. From reimagining legacy brands to leading some of the most respected marketing initiatives in Nigeria, her work has always spoken for itself. Consistently thoughtful, always deliberate, she has helped move the industry forward one brief, one campaign, one idea at a time.

Now, she has been called to the global table to help define which ideas deserve the highest creative honour in the world.

Her appointment resonates deeply, not because it ticks a box, but because it affirms a journey carved with intention, talent, and a deep understanding of how creativity shapes people.

The reaction online has been electric, with industry peers and fans alike celebrating the full-circle moment:

Solid jury lineup. And seeing @Sandvilles on @Cannes_Lions? Goosebumps. From behind-the-scenes brilliance to judging the world. What a journey! — @Niffyy_kay

From decks and deadlines to deciding the best in the world. @Sandvilles on the @Cannes_Lions Jury is the kind of full-circle story we love. — @larakroft_sig

This stands out! From late nights and quiet wins to a seat at the global table! Sandra Amachree is on @Cannes_Lions! So proud of you ma’am. — @Clarion_Oye

Proud moment. @Sandvilles has gone from shaping ideas quietly to shaping the shortlist at @Cannes_Lions. Keep doing the work. People are watching. — @Prolific_jackk

Amachree’s selection is not just a personal milestone, but it is a broader reflection of how excellence eventually rises. Her journey is one of depth, dedication, and quiet dominance, qualities often overlooked but never forgotten by those who value the real work.

Congratulations, Sandra. This moment is greatly earned. Nigeria is proud.